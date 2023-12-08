Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 1106 WESTERLY, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $375,000

Two-story home situated in State College Borough with so much potential. The main floor has an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and living room. The second floor has four bedrooms that feature hardwood flooring. The master bedroom has an en-suite bath with a walk-in shower. There is a second full bath on the second floor as well. The home has a greenhouse off the rear of the home and an attached 1-car garage. Red plot lines on aerial photos are approx. plot lines and are just for reference.

NEW LISTING! 406 PAUL REVERE, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY DAWN MCMASTER 814-932-2900

DETAILS: $70,000

This cozy and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Independence Place is perfect for those looking for one-story living. 55+ Community. Enjoy the open floor plan and abundance of natural lighting throughout. Ample storage space for all of your belongings. The master bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, providing a private and relaxing retreat. Newer roof and energy-efficient windows. Keep cool in the summer with central air and stay warm in the winter by the gas fireplace. You’ll quickly feel at home in this charming property.

NEW PRICE! 677 DECKER HOLLOW ROAD, TYRONE

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

Take a look at this charming one-story ranch home in Tyrone! There are two bedrooms in the main house plus another room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom or bonus room. Additional living space is available in the form of a gorgeous and spacious mother-in-law suite, featuring one bedroom, a fully equipped kitchen, and a living room. The fully finished basement features a fireplace and a laundry area. The back deck is partially covered. There’s also a shed and fire pit!