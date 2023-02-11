Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

LOT 53 & 54 GOSS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $234,900

New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This home is located close to the pool and is the right-side unit! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen, you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bath with a walk-in shower. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. The association fee of $245 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow, and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers. Duplex marked with a red box on the map under pictures – shows. Taxes will be determined after the completion of the home. Rendering and pictures are for reference only and are not the same finishes that will be in this home.

6536 STONE CREEK RIDGE ROAD, HUNTINGDON

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $300,000

This home sits on 4.66 acres… and features 4 bedrooms with one on the first floor, a full bath, and a large eat-in kitchen. The lot is flat with 2 fire pits and a grape arbor. And, it borders the creek for fishing and outside enjoyment. A detached garage and a few outbuildings for storage are also included. Great for hunting and only 35 minutes from State College.

201 CROSSCUT LANE, FLINTON

LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART 814-619-3915

DETAILS: $150,000

3 bedroom and 2 bath raised ranch with a 2 car detached garage inside Glendale Yearound on 1 half acre lot. Real fireplace, small sunroom addition. The property is located inside Glendale Yearound a gated community. Community pool, basketball court, tennis, security, and more.

NEW PRICE! 205 SHARON STREET, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: NOW $265,000

Move-in ready with breathtaking views – you will want to call this house your new home! 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Gorgeous fireplace in the downstairs family room. Tons of updates throughout! The kitchen has been updated with new quartz countertops, a sink, a faucet, and newer appliances. Master Bath has been renovated with a surround shower, new countertop, sink, and ceiling. The basement bathroom has a new sink and countertop as well as a new drop sink and ceiling in the laundry room. New interior doors, upgraded well pump, Central Vac, and central air conditioning. Energy-efficient conveniences within the home include energy-efficient tilt-in exterior windows and an energy-efficient electric storage heater as the main source of heating. Beautiful fenced-in backyard. The garage was recently converted to living space but can be easily converted back to a one-car garage for accessibility. Perfect location in Duncansville – close to everything you need!