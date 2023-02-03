Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING! 1621 22ND AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $115,000

Charming & inviting – this home is located in a great area within Altoona and is move-in ready! Pristine from top to bottom – this is a must-see! 3 bedrooms (with an additional room for a 4th), 1 bath, 2 car garage and tons of updates throughout the house including a newer roof, hot water tank, and the furnace has been assembled and is ready for central air. Hardwood floors throughout. Nice deck off the kitchen with beautiful views. Maintained and taken good care of by one owner for the last 50 years.

NEW LISTING! 55 N. CENTRE FREDERICK STREET, CUMBERLAND, MD

LISTED BY DEBBIE GRIMM 301-697-4405

DETAILS: $899,900

Impressive, move-in commercial property in midtown, Cumberland Maryland. It comes with a class “A’ liquor license (separate from the leased bar already in existence). 14 prime parking spaces in the rear and a charming courtyard. Plus, an income-producing 2 bedroom apartment, and 4 additional storefronts totaling $6000 in income every month.

NEW PRICE! COMMERCIAL PROPERTY! 844 COLLEGE PLAZA, EBENSBURG

LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $800,000

This is a prime commercial building in Ebensburg just off busy Route 22! It sits on 1 acre of land next to newly built UPMC and Conemaugh Medical Centers, surrounded by numerous stores, restaurants, a community college and other businesses. The 4800-square-foot building has two separate units. Suite A is currently the very popular Steelers Store… Suite B can be rented for additional income and so can the basement! There’s plenty of storage and a small freight elevator/dumbwaiter connected to the basement… a back dock area and parking available for 25+ cars!