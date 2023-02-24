Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 414 E. FIR STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $149,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Check out this 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage style house in Hollidaysburg. This could be great for first-time homebuyers or anyone looking to downsize. It’s all on one level and features an updated living room and kitchen with newer appliances and cabinets. The property has off-street parking, a covered front porch and a small shed out back. The neighborhood is close to schools and Tiger stadium.

312 E. 2ND STREET, WILLIAMSBURG

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM – 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $169,000

This two-story Historic home in the Williamsburg borough is a must-see. It features four bedrooms, 2 baths and first-floor laundry… When you step inside you’re greeted with high ceilings and a hardwood spiral staircase in the foyer, a fireplace in the living room. A new carpet was just installed. It also has a large yard and off-street parking.

612 MEADOW LANE, MARTINSBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS:$430,000

New construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-level, ranch-style home situated on a large 1.2-acre lot in Martinsburg. This home features a 26 x 26 attached 2-car garage and many custom upgrades including custom lighting, 9-foot ceilings, an L-shaped kitchen island, stainless steel farm sink with garbage disposal, and a master bath infinity walk-in shower. Full basement studded and ready to be finished. Outside there is a spacious 18 x 6 front porch with a custom gable roof and also a 12 x 10 rear deck for entertaining. New well and conventional septic (no sand mound). Spring Cove School District. Will be ready for occupancy in late February 2023.

7673 WOODBURY PIKE, ROARING SPRING

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: $225,000

Takeout is hot right now. Delivery is hotter. Now is the time to buy a Turnkey business ready for you to jump right in and serve the 2x Hometown Favorite Ribs and Chicken. An established business includes everything for you to operate and run a successful restaurant. Financials available and lots of potential to grow the business.