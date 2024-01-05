Sponsored content by Perry Wellington Realty

NEW LISTING! 2425 MAPLE AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $85,000

Nestled in the heart of Altoona, this residence on Maple Ave has a lot to offer. Boasting 5 bedrooms and the comfort of central air, this home is a must-see! The first floor offers a formal living and dining area as well as an open kitchen! On the second floor, you’ll find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. The finished attic offers 2 additional bedrooms! The home also features a stair lift that goes from the main level to the second floor. Don’t miss the opportunity to make this Maple Ave residence your new home sweet home. The picture with red plot lines is approx and only for reference.

615 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD, MOUNT UNION

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $215,000

Welcome to this stunning one-story 4 bedroom home situated on a generous .55-acre lot. Upon entering, you’ll find a spacious eat-in kitchen, perfect for casual dining, along with an open-concept dining room for special occasions. The layout also includes a cozy living room and a family room, providing ample space for relaxation and entertaining. The master suite is a true retreat, featuring a master bath and a convenient walk-in closet. All the bedrooms in this home are spacious, creating a comfortable living environment. The sizable lot offers plenty of room for outdoor activities and potential landscaping ideas. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful home with its desirable features and abundant living space.

NEW PRICE! 447 BELLEFONTE AVENUE, LOCK HAVEN

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NOW $155,500

Prime Main Street location in Lockhaven offers the perfect opportunity to live and work in style. This completely renovated two-story home features three bedrooms, one and a half baths…. new luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a brand-new HVAC system. The kitchen and bathrooms are all updated. Enjoy your morning coffee or host gatherings on the expansive deck. The commercial space located at the front of the building provides endless possibilities for entrepreneurs seeking a bustling location for their business ventures. Convenience is key with off-street parking available at just $20 per month per space. Embrace this unique opportunity to seamlessly integrate your personal life with your professional aspirations in this vibrant community.

609 26TH STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

DETAILS: $ 95,900

Move-in ready 4-bedroom home in Altoona. The property is updated throughout… freshly painted with an updated bath a fenced-in yard and Off street parking. AGENT RELATED TO THE SELLER.