Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

1626 WASHINGTON STREET, HUNTINGDON

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $265,000 This beautiful two-story home sits on a double lot…. fenced with a two-car carport. There are 4 bedrooms, 3 baths… The first floor has a half bath and laundry room, an eat-in kitchen, family and living room. The second floor features a large Master bedroom and bath with a walk-in closet plus 3 more bedrooms and another full bath. The basement has a large storage area as well.

123 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $229,900 New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen, you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. The association fee of $220 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow, and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers.

NEW LISTING!

907 28TH STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $89,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 14TH FROM 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M.

Move-in ready condition or could be used as a rental. Nice kitchen and bath with low maintenance exterior. New furnace in the last few years and all appliances included.

117 STEWART STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $160,000 Charming and inviting – this impeccably maintained home offers a move-in ready space in the delightful Garden Heights Neighborhood in Altoona. This home has tons of character and is a must-see! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, detached garage, and tons of updates throughout the house. New furnace, new hot water tank, new roof, and pristine condition from top to bottom! The house is nestled in a large private corner lot with a spacious fenced-in yard. You couldn’t ask for a better location with all local conveniences within minutes. Breathtaking views of the Curve and Lakemont fireworks right from your back deck are just icing on the cake!