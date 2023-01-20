Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

16 FARM VIEW DRIVE, ALLENSVILLE

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $240,000 One story living in Mifflin County! This is a beautiful ranch home with a large 2-car garage on a .55 of acre lot. It features 3 spacious bedrooms a master bath and a full bath. It has updated flooring throughout…. newer cabinets, stainless appliances… a paved driveway, central air, and a large back deck. There is also a full unfinished basement.

123 & 128 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $229,900

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JANUARY 21ST FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M. AT TWO ADDRESSES IN DEER MEADOW – 123 AND 128 LILY PEARL DRIVE. AGENTS WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE AT THE CLUB HOUSE.

New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen, you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. The association fee of $220 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow, and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers.

612 MEADOW LANE, MARTINSBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $430,000 New construction 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-level, ranch-style home situated on a large 1.2-acre lot in Martinsburg. This home features a 26 x 26 attached 2-car garage and many custom upgrades including custom lighting, 9-foot ceilings, an L-shaped kitchen island, stainless steel farm sink with garbage disposal, and a master bath infinity walk-in shower. Full basement studded and ready to be finished. Outside there is a spacious 18 x 6 front porch with a custom gable roof and also a 12 x 10 rear deck for entertaining. New well and conventional septic (no sand mound). Spring Cove School District. Will be ready for occupancy in late February 2023.

146 WATER STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE 814-330-2574

DETAILS: $699,000 TO $1,229,000

5 total listings…. buy them all for $1.229 million…. or split them up! Some are land only… and one is a gorgeous home on almost 6 acres! It’s a beautifully landscaped 5-bedroom ranch in the Hollidaysburg School District… There’s an open-concept kitchen and living room with views of the outdoor patio and pond. There’s a sunken, naturally lit, family room with a wood-burning fireplace. Plus, a finished basement with a bonus family room space, an office, storage space, and a bar with a cozy entertaining area near the second fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, a sauna, and a private deck. There’s also a junior master with an ensuite bathroom.