Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING! 3490 BENNER PIKE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140

DETAILS: $1,800,000

A commercial lot on 5.7 acres… this expansive property offers an ideal opportunity for businesses looking to expand or relocate. It’s conveniently located close to local amenities. With its generous size, this prime real estate provides endless possibilities. Enjoy easy access to nearby shops and restaurants. Benner Pike has welcomed several new businesses in recent years. Rutters, Sheetz, Dunkin’ Donuts and Giant. Yours could be next!

FOR RENT! 127 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

CONTACT JORDAN CONRAD 814-935-4122

DETAILS: $1600/MONTH

Tenant pays HOA fee and utilities. Brand new construction in the Deer Meadow 55+ community – 2 bed 2 bath ranch style home. Enjoy stress-free living where you don’t have to cut grass or shovel snow! The community center has a fitness facility, open space for group events, and an in-ground heated saltwater pool!

128 LILY PEARL DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $239,900

New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen features granite countertops and offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Stainless steel appliances are included. Off the kitchen, you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. There is a large primary bedroom with an en-suite bath. The kitchen, laundry room, and bathrooms all have granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Recessed LED lighting throughout. From the composite rear deck, you have great views of the Allegheny Mountains. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. The association fee of $245 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow, and trash removal.

NEW PRICE! 7673 WOODBURY PIKE, ROARING SPRING

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM (814) 693-5669

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $225,000

Takeout is hot right now. Delivery is hotter. Now is the time to buy a Turnkey business ready for you to jump right in and serve the 2x Hometown Favorite Ribs and Chicken. An established business includes everything for you to operate and run a successful restaurant. Financials available and lots of potential to grow the business.