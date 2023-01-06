Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 128 ELM SPRINGS DRIVE, ALTOONA –

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $135,000

Great opportunity to own a beautiful townhome in Penn Terrace. Conveniently located off of Ruskin Drive, this home is located close to everything. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, and 1 Car Garage. A newer roof and new windows were recently installed in the living room & master bedroom. Screened in deck off of the kitchen. Spacious rooms with lots of storage. This home is very well taken care of and is perfect for a homeowner who is looking for light maintenance. Located in the Baker School District area.

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY! 844 COLLEGE PLAZA, EBENSBURG

LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $850,000

Buy the building and if you’re interested in the business, you can buy it too! this is a prime commercial building in Ebensburg just off busy Route 22! It sits on 1 acre of land next to newly built UPMC and Conemaugh Medical Centers, surrounded by numerous stores, restaurants, a community college and other businesses. The 4800-square-foot building has two separate units. Suite A is currently the very popular Steelers Store… Suite B can be rented for additional income and so can the basement! There’s plenty of storage and a small freight elevator/dumbwaiter connected to the basement… a back dock area and parking are available for 25+ cars. There is a new appraisal on file to support the price so if you’re interested it could be a great opportunity!

NEW LISTING! 671 STAR HILL DRIVE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD 814-502-2309

DETAILS: $699,000

Incredible custom build features 18′ ceilings, large windows, an open floor plan, geothermal radiant heat floors & distributed audio throughout. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths… Custom kitchen with solid maple cabinets & quartz countertops. First-floor master bedroom & ensuite complete with a jetted tub, custom tile shower & walk-in closet. Second floor with two additional bedrooms, jack and jill bathroom & storage space above the garage. Added features include a basement wet bar, gym space, bathroom with a soaker tub & custom tile shower & a bedroom with a separate entrance. A tanning bed is negotiable. There’s also an oversized heated three-car attached garage, EV charging, a deck, a covered patio, a fenced-in yard & heated sidewalk.

NEW LISTING! 3225 W. CHESTNUT AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $175,000

A bright, cheerful, and beautifully maintained ranch home in Altoona. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Spacious rooms and beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The open living room space has a lovely fireplace and a large bay window that reveals a fantastic city view. The semi-finished basement offers lots of storage and opens to a covered patio and lawn. Updated bathroom, new kitchen counters, and 2 car garage with rear alley access.