Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING! 413 27TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY CHELSEY STAYER 814-414-2828

DETAILS: $144,900

Move right into this cozy, 3 bedroom, 1 bath 1 1/2 story home! Newer kitchen with a lot of cabinets and beautiful granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and tile flooring! Features a large 2nd floor bedroom, fenced-in flat back yard with an above-ground pool, 1 car detached garage, central air, and plenty of room for storage in the basement!

LUXURY LISTING! 248 SETTLERS RIDGE ROAD, OSTERBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $1,350,000

Welcome to this remarkable award-winning contemporary luxury property in the breathtaking hills of Bedford County, PA. This architectural masterpiece, recipient of the esteemed AIA Design Excellence Award, offers a truly unparalleled living experience. Spanning over 12,126 square feet, this expansive residence offers magnificent views and an array of exceptional features. There are six bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths.. an indoor, inground heated pool and an eight-person hot tub, an enviable amenity that will rejuvenate your senses. There is also an “environmental room” with a sauna, tanning bed, and a refreshing rainforest shower. The stunning wooded and country views can be enjoyed from the double front decks and the unique octagon-shaped addition with wall-to-wall windows. There is also a 3-car garage and a separate garage for your boats or RV or both!

423 AGGIE STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

DETAILS: $300,000

This is a 3 bedroom, 3 bath move-in ready and updated split level in the Rolling Hills Estates of Hollidaysburg. Check out the spectacular views of the mountains from this elevated hill position. The master bedroom has an ensuite for added privacy. The updates include new carpeting and flooring throughout, even in the spacious sunroom. The kitchen has all-new Maytag stainless steel appliances, as well as a washer and dryer. The furnace was replaced just this year. Two of the bathrooms have been remodeled and the back deck has been replaced. Very private backyard and all new landscaping as well. And the hot tub is included.

NEW PRICE! 536 MILL LANE, MARTINSBURG

LISTED BY MAHKI BARNES 814-932-9880

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $595,000

Gorgeous mountain Home on 4.81 private and beautifully landscaped acres…. featuring stunning views of the Morrison’s Cove valley and adjoining State Game Lands. It features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an attached 2-car garage, a detached 36′ x 48′ garage, a 10′ x 20′ equipment shed, and an asphalt driveway. Nearby access to several blue-ribbon trout streams, Lower Rails to Trails bike path, and 20 minutes from Raystown Lake. The home includes a master bedroom on the first floor with a full bath and large walk-in closet, a dine-in kitchen, oak cabinets, an island, a formal dining room, a walk-in pantry, a first-floor laundry room, a den, a walkout basement with full bathroom, and extensive attic storage. Whole house water filter system, water softener, and central vacuum. Central air conditioning, oil-forced air heat, 2×6 inch framing, and extra insulation for efficiency. The detached garage features 14′ ceilings, a workbench, and a loft, with metal siding and roof, rollup door large enough for RV storage.