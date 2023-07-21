Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

OPEN HOUSE! 316 GOSS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 935-4122

DETAILS:$234,900

OPEN HOUSE: OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JULY 23RD FROM 1 P.M. TO 2:30 P.M.

New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! Close to the pool! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen, you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bath with a walk-in shower. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. The association fee of $245 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow, and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers. Duplex marked with red box on map under pictures – shows. Taxes will be determined after the completion of the home. Rendering and pictures are for reference only and are not the same finishes that will be in this home.

NEW LISTING! 2100-10 14TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY CARA WEIBLEY 814-934-7487

DETAILS: $199,900

TWILIGHT OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JULY 23RD FROM 5 P.M. TO 7 P.M.

This well-maintained home sits on a HUGE lot with plenty of room for entertaining! This home features 3 large bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and 1 half bathroom. The kitchen has two huge pantries with a view of the living room and an attached dining room with a natural gas fireplace. The laundry is conveniently located on the first floor and the lights turn on automatically as you enter the laundry room. The 3 bedrooms are very spacious, one of them being a primary bedroom with space for a nursery, office, or workout area. One of the other bedrooms is the entire attic that could be used as a primary bedroom, playroom, or extra entertaining space! The best part of this home is the space to entertain outside on the patio, in the nice flat yard, or in the huge upper bonus yard where the pool has a beautiful view of the mountains, and can view fireworks during the 4th of July. There are two large storage sheds and both have electricity and lighting. The pool and deck area will make you feel on top of the world!

1224 WALTON AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $115,000

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JULY 22ND FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

This cozy single-family home sits on a dead end street in a highly convenient area in Altoona, just minutes to I-99 and major shopping/dining destinations. Upon entrance, you are warmly greeted by the cozy living room, dining room, and kitchen. Upstairs you’ll find a full bathroom, two bedrooms, and a third small room, currently used as a bedroom, that could also be perfect for a nursery or extra closet space. The backyard offers low maintenance and privacy from the street above. This property is perfect for someone who wants to put their touch on a house and make it a ”home”.

NEW LISTING! 1492 SPOOK HOLLOW ROAD, ALTOONA

LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $200,0000

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JULY 23RD FROM 12:30 TO 2 P.M.

This is a beautiful, well-maintained ranch-style home in Logan Township surrounded by relaxing scenery and wildlife! The home sits on 1.07 acres and has a lovely back deck where you can sit and enjoy the birds, lush landscape, and a peaceful neighboring pond. It’s so quiet and serene! The house itself has 2 full bedrooms and a 3rd room that was originally a bedroom – but was converted into a den/library/bedroom with double door access to the back deck. Most of the upstairs has hardwood floors. There is also carpet and laminate flooring. The bathroom offers a tub and shower combination with sliding glass doors. There is also a nicely equipped kitchen and a bright and airy dining room with a custom wood ceiling. New Pella windows and newer mechanics – furnace, heat pump, hot water heater. The basement also offers a large family/bonus room with a working wood burning fireplace and plenty of storage. The attic has high ceilings and could be finished for additional living space or used for storage. There is also a one-car garage, a shed, and a paved driveway! Ring doorbell security too!