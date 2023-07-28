Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 115 23RD AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY CHELSEY STAYER 824-414-2828

DETAILS: $129,900

This is a nicely updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Altoona. You’ll enjoy warm Summer nights or cool Fall evenings out on the front porch. There is also a fenced backyard with a two-car garage. The home has new flooring, and new paint on the outside, and also on the first floor. In the kitchen, you’ll find new butcher block countertops. There are also newer windows in the bathroom.

LUXURY LISTING! 248 SETTLERS RIDGE ROAD, OSTERBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $1,350,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JULY 29TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Welcome to this remarkable award-winning contemporary luxury property in the breathtaking hills of Bedford County, PA. This architectural masterpiece, recipient of the esteemed AIA Design Excellence Award, offers a truly unparalleled living experience. Spanning over 12,126 square feet, this expansive residence offers magnificent views and an array of exceptional features. There are six bedrooms, four full baths, and two half baths.. an indoor, inground heated pool and an eight-person hot tub, an enviable amenity that will rejuvenate your senses. There is also an “environmental room” with a sauna, tanning bed, and a refreshing rainforest shower. The stunning wooded and country views can be enjoyed from the double front decks and the unique octagon-shaped addition with wall-to-wall windows. There is also a 3-car garage and a separate garage for your boats or RV or both!

NEW LISTING! 205 WINDROSE AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-935-4122

DETAILS: $179,900

Presenting a move-in ready property that exudes charm and sophistication! This immaculately maintained 3-bedroom, 2-full-bath home is nestled in an enviable and convenient location. One of the highlights is the convenient main floor laundry, spacious layout, and versatile bonus room providing the ideal space to craft your dream home office or an additional 4th bedroom. Outside, indulge in the serenity of a private, fully fenced-in yard, offering the perfect escape to unwind, play, and entertain. This property boasts abundant parking options, including a one-car attached garage and an additional one-car garage at the rear of the house. Don’t miss this opportunity! Schedule a tour today and let your imagination run wild with the endless possibilities that await in your future home.

NEW LISTING! 1516 24TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: $175,000

Beautifully maintained home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths located conveniently close to PSU Altoona Campus and UPMC Altoona. First-floor bedroom and full bath! Partially finished basement has bedroom w/walk-in closet and an office/bonus room. Gorgeous master bedroom! Amazing updates throughout! Hidden storage all over. Off-street parking to include a detached 1-car garage/shed with electricity. Inviting covered front porch and side patio for personal use or entertaining space. Matterport virtual tour available.