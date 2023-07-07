Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

549 MUNICIPAL ROAD, NORTHERN CAMBRIA

LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI 724-617-2009

DETAILS: $179,000

This is a spacious home on 2 manicured lots in Northern Cambria! The property has over 2 acres of land which gives you plenty of privacy. It’s also a relaxing space… wooded with plenty of wildlife. The main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths….a large walk-up attic for storage plus more storage space in the basement. And, there are two heat sources to heat the home. And the big selling point, according to Ralph, is the detached garage. It has room for two cars… and a big surprise upstairs… a second-floor game room that you can use as a man cave or lady’s loft. The room has a heating and water system. There is also a pavilion out back for entertaining! Gorgeous views abound! Lots of potential!

NEW PRICE! 1071 W LOOP ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: $255,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, JULY 8TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Remarkably unique 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for sale in the Frankstown area of Hollidaysburg. The second-floor owner’s suite offers high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a walkout door to the private deck with a great view, and a bonus room! The owner’s private bath has radiant floor heat and an oversized tub and shower. The first floor has an updated full bath, 2 large bedrooms with spacious closets, and an additional bedroom that is currently used for an office with a custom built-in desk. There’s a modern/retro eat-in kitchen… and beautiful hardwood floors throughout… a large fenced-in yard with a patio.. garden beds full of flowers, herbs, and vegetables… a second patio in front, a one-car garage and so much more! A Matterport virtual tour is available.

109 PINE CREEK ALY, WOODWARD

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $475,000

This tiny Urban farm has existed for well over a hundred years. The grounds include a greenhouse, sun, and wind weather outbuildings.. and a pristine trout stream with a beach. The main house has a full kitchen with a sunroom dining area designated coffee space and laundry area, a Den wood-burning fireplace, Direct access to the safari 3 season Safari screen room, and a full bath, Surrounding decks overlook a stream. On the second floor, the master suite has an attached bathroom with a pedestal sink and 12-ft tub, Roof deck overlooks Pine Creek. In the post and beam barn, there is an Art studio woodcraft space attached utility room laundry, and two horse stalls. The second floor of the barn features a man cave, wood burning heatilator fireplace, massage platform music studio, art history library, Tiki bar, and grilling area. Fisherman shack/outbuilding – Wine cellar Larder – Speakeasy, upcycle artsy wine bar and fireplace. Heating and cooling – Central hot air propane high-efficiency furnace – Includes 500-gallon storage tank, Controlled by Nest Wi-Fi remote thermostat, Main blower doubles as geothermal circulation of naturally cool air in summer.

NEW LISTING! 178 CHRISTOPHER ROAD, FLINTON

LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART 814-421-6665

DETAILS: $339,900

MUST SEE!!! Beautiful move-in ready rancher with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, located on 3 lots totaling 1.5 acres inside Glendale Yearound. 2 car oversized integral garage spaces with a workshop attached to the finished basement. The home has been updated and remodeled. The open spacious kitchen has new counters, a new undermount sink, and new appliances. The open floor plan in the living room has endless options with an amazing view of the backyard. New flooring throughout the entire house. A large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a master bath is on one end of the house while the other 2 bedrooms and a common updated bathroom are on the other side of the house. There is a large 24 x 24 carport to store your extra car or boat. Glendale Yearound is a gated community located minutes from Prince Gallitzin State Park and Glendale Lake. Community pool, basketball, tennis, playground, security, and more!