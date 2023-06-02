Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

OPEN HOUSE! 1240 ZION ROAD, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $469,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JUNE 4TH FROM 1 TO 2:30 P.M.

Experience the best of both worlds with this completely updated split-level home in Bellefonte, situated on a corner lot and conveniently close to 1-99. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with 3-4 of those bedrooms on the main level, plus additional living space on the lower level, this property offers endless possibilities – live and work from home or easily accommodate guests. Two kitchens featuring modern appliances, and a brand new 22×12 deck. The lower level can also be utilized as an office space (see documents for allowed uses). And, you can enjoy comfort year-round with a mini split HVAC and a tankless hot water system.

NEW LISTING! 216 22ND AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE 814-330-2574

DETAILS: $160,000

Welcome to 216 22nd Street, Altoona, PA! This well-maintained 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom cottage-style home features an oversized detached garage, an enclosed porch, and plenty of storage in the basement and above the garage. Inside, you’ll find a comfortable living space with the added convenience of forced air heating and central air conditioning, ensuring year-round comfort for you and your guests. The house offers a spacious second-story bedroom and two first-floor bedrooms. Located just a block away from Fairview Park and close to the Penn State Altoona campus, this home provides convenience and a sense of community.

NEW PRICE! 217 TREE LANE, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD 814-502-2309

DETAILS: NOW $264,500

Completely move-in ready, one-story living!! The kitchen features quartz countertops and plenty of storage. It flows into the open-concept dining and living room area. Beautiful wood beams go across the ceiling. Large windows allow for plenty of natural light. The laundry is located off of the living room. The spacious master bedroom features an ensuite bath with a soaking tub. The second bedroom has a bathroom with a standing shower. Outside you will find a covered porch, a covered back patio with a fenced-in yard, and a sunroom with new flooring. The hot water heater was replaced in 2021. One car heated garage, carport, and additional off-street parking.

180 VALHALLA CIRCLE, FLINTON

LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART 814-207-3752

DETAILS: $159,900

Looking for a private getaway cabin in the woods? This 2 Bedroom, 1-bath gem sits on three lots, almost 1.25 acres of woods in a cul-de-sac. All first-floor living except for the loft. This cabin has been well-maintained and is just the right size if you are looking for low maintenance. You will enjoy sitting on the back deck watching the deer and other wildlife. The shed and space under the cabin offer room for storage. Although the home is nestled in this private circle it is located not far from the clubhouse and pool area. Most of the furnishings and house goods stay with the home along with some of the tools in the shed. Make some memories with your family here! Located in Glendale Yearound, a gated community that has a clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, playgrounds, dog park, ball field, etc. Adjacent to Prince Gallitzin State Park / Glendale Lake and six miles from Rock Run ATV Park.