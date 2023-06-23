Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 605 PENN STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY MAHKI BARNES 814-329-1163

DETAILS: $124,900

This charming 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located in the desirable Hollidaysburg Borough, just minutes away from downtown, shops, and schools. The property features a newer roof, siding, and newer flooring and has been freshly painted. The kitchen has been thoughtfully remodeled and modernized to give a bright clean feel. The home features a nice deck in the backyard, providing the perfect space to relax. Don’t miss your chance to own this lovely home in a great location.

NEW LISTING! 1071 W LOOP ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: $279,000

Remarkably unique 4 bedroom, 2 bath home for sale in the Frankstown area of Hollidaysburg. The second-floor owner’s suite offers high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a walkout door to the private deck with a great view, and a bonus room! The owner’s private bath has radiant floor heat and an oversized tub and shower. The first floor has an updated full bath, 2 large bedrooms with spacious closets, and an additional bedroom that is currently used for an office with a custom built-in desk. There’s a modern/retro eat-in kitchen… and beautiful hardwood floors throughout… a large fenced-in yard with a patio.. garden beds full of flowers, herbs, and vegetables… a second patio in front, a one-car garage and so much more! A Matterport virtual tour is available.

NEW LISTING! 549 MUNICIPAL ROAD, NORTHERN CAMBRIA

LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI 724-617-2009

DETAILS: $179,000

Spacious home on 2 manicured lots for a total of 2 acres. Nicely wooded with plenty of wildlife. There’s also a detached 2 car garage with an upper floor game room and its own heating system and water and a pavilion out back. The main house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths….a large walk-up attic for storage plus more storage space in the basement. There are two heat sources to heat the home. Gorgeous views abound! Lots of potentials!

NEW LISTING! 111 FLINT COURT, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $379,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, JUNE 25TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M.

This spacious two-story masterpiece boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms… The great room is the heart of this stunning property, providing ample space for relaxation and socializing alike. Enjoy cooking in the large kitchen with an attached dining room. You’ll feel right at home in the expansive yard nestled on a peaceful cul-de-sac. With gas heat and central AC, you can stay comfortable year-round. Plus, keep your vehicles safe from the elements in the detached 3-car garage!