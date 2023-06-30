Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 727 W 3rd Street, Williamsburg

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $150,000

This updated three-bedroom, one-bath house is situated in the heart of Williamsburg. The showcases a brand-new metal roof, a relaxing front and two detached garages in the back, along with a shed and plenty of off-street parking. There is also a modern eat-in kitchen and a dining area along with an unfinished attic and basement.

NEW LISTING – 423 Aggie Street, Hollidaysburg

LISTED BY GEORGE PISANICK 814-381-5758

DETAILS: $300,000

This three-bedroom, three bath home is move-in ready and updated in the split level in the Rolling Hills Estates of Hollidaysburg. Check out the spectacular views of the mountains this Sunday, June 2, during the open house from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The master bedroom has an ensuite for added privacy and house features new carpeting and flooring through, even in the sunroom. The kitchen comes equipped has all new Maytag stainless steel appliances, as well as a washer and dryer. The furnace was also replaced earlier this year along with the two of the bathrooms being remodeled. A hot top is included.

NEW LISTING – 714 Lower Riggles Gap Road, Altoona

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $135,000

If you are looking for a beautiful home with a spectacular view of Altoona, this might just be the home! This house includes 3 bedrooms and 1 baths. It’s a quiet, private setting that includes plenty of room for entertaining and enjoying the view from the back deck. The house has also had tons of updates, including a remodeled kitchen and bathroom. Additionally, a new septic system was installed this year. The basement was also recently resealed with Drylok in April and a furnace and heating pump for Central A/C was added in 2021.

536 Mill Lane, Martinsburg

LISTED BY MAHKI BARNES 814-932-9880

DETAILS: $625,000

This gorgeous mountain home includes a private 4.81 and a beautiful landscape of the area. This cap cod-style home offers a stunning view of Morrison’s Cove Valley and adjoining the State Game Lands. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an attached 2-car garage along with a 36′ x 48′ garage, a 10′ x 20′ equipment shed and an asphalt driveway. The home also includes nearby access to several blue-ribbon trout streams, bike paths, and is 20 minutes from Raystown Lake. The master bedroom is on the first floor with a full bath and large walk-in closet, a dine-in kitchen, oak cabinets, an island, a formal dining room, a first-floor laundry room, a den, and a walkout basement with a full bathroom. The house also includes a whole-house water filter system, water softener, central vacuum, central air conditioning, and oil-forced air heat.