NEW LISTING! 536 MILL LANE, MARTINSBURG

LISTED BY MAHKI BARNES 814-932-9880

DETAILS: $625,000 Open House: Sunday, June 11 (Noon – 1:30 p.m.)

Gorgeous mountain Home on 4.81 private and beautifully landscaped acres! This cape-cod style home offers stunning views of the Morrison’s Cove valley and adjoining State Game Lands. It features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an attached 2-car garage, a detached 36′ x 48′ garage, a 10′ x 20′ equipment shed, and an asphalt driveway. Adjoining State Game Land #73 contains over 16,000 acres of undeveloped forest for hunting, and ATV trails, with access to the Mid-State hiking trail. Nearby access to several blue-ribbon trout streams (Clover Creek, Piney Creek, Yellow Creek, and Juniata River), Lower Rails to Trails bike path, and 20 minutes from Raystown Lake. The home includes a master bedroom on the first floor with a full bath and large walk-in closet, a dine-in kitchen, oak cabinets, an island, a formal dining room, a walk-in pantry, a first-floor laundry room, a den, a walkout basement with full bathroom, and extensive attic storage. Whole house water filter system, water softener, and central vacuum. Central air conditioning, oil-forced air heat, 2×6 inch framing, and extra insulation for efficiency. The detached garage features 14′ ceilings, a workbench, and a loft, with metal siding and a roof, a rollup door large enough for RV storage.

NEW LISTING! 452 SHADE STREET, CENTRAL CITY

LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

DETAILS: $145,000 – Beautiful views from this Shade Central City School District double-wide home. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths… Main floor living with open floor plan. Master suite with updated marble step-in shower. Metal roof/newer windows and a step-in shower in the hall bath are just a few updates. A large 2-car garage that opens to the attached breezeway. A paved driveway and front deck ramp make easy access to this home.

NEW PRICE! 937 GREENBRIAR DRIVE, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $1,250,000 – Escape to 937 Greenbriar Drive, located in Centre Hills, and experience the luxury of a private golf course oasis. This beautiful home offers stunning views from every window. Inside you’ll find spacious rooms filled with natural light and modern amenities including hardwood floors, high ceilings, surround sound, and more. Four generous-sized bedrooms and 3.5 baths on the main level and 1 bedroom and full bath, large family room, and workout space located in the finished walkout basement opens up to an expansive backyard with direct access to the golf course for endless outdoor entertainment possibilities. Close to downtown State College’s shops and restaurants!

NEW LISTING! 1467 DON STREET, HOUTZDALE

LISTED BY DAWN MCMASTER 814-932-2900

DETAILS: $159,000 – Spacious split level, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home situated on just under 4 acres in Houtzdale. This home features a walkout basement, 2 car detached garage, and a rear deck. The lower level has a family room, a full bath, and a bonus room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Public water and sewer. Check out the Matterport virtual tour!