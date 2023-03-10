Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 721 N. 6TH STREET, BELLWOOD

LISTED BY CHELSEY STAYER 814-414-2828

DETAILS: $150,000

Cozy 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath located in Bellwood Boro. Features include tall ceilings, a sunroom, a spacious kitchen, a fenced-in yard, 1 car detached garage, a carport, and off-street parking. The finished attic could be used as a 4th bedroom or office. With newer windows, a hot water tank, a high-efficiency boiler, and siding this home is truly move-in ready!

NEW LISTING! 621 LEHIGH LANE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY ANGELA FOX 714-858-2472

DETAILS: $285,900

New Construction! Beautifully stick-built ranch home, open concept, modern, and efficient in the Greenwood section of Altoona. Everything has been carefully picked and designed to meet today’s living needs. The huge flat lot is a blank canvas for the backyard of your dreams. Please wear shoe coverings or take off shoes upon entry. Topsoil and seeding are still to be done once the weather is clear for it.

NEW COMMERCIAL LISTING! 809 TEL POWER ROAD, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-935-4122

DETAILS: $400,000

This is a great opportunity for anyone looking to own a commercial garage with office space in Hollidaysburg. There is a large lot included – plus multiple buildings. The buildings sit on almost 4-point-5 acres. The buildings include an office which is about 2,471 sqft. There’s also a 5-bay garage that is approximately 7,600 sqft, and a separate storage garage. You could use this for a repair shop, storage units, or whatever you can dream up!

NEW LISTING! 934 GLENWOOD DRIVE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY MAHKI BARNES 814-329-1163

DETAILS: $369,900

Welcome to 934 Glenwood Drive! This beautiful split-level home has 5 bedrooms, and 3.5 baths and sits on approximately an acre of land located in the Juniata Gap area. There is a large master bedroom on the first floor with a walk-in closet and full bath. The second floor offers plenty of storage with each of the 4 bedrooms including ample closet space. The basement is finished and includes a laundry room, an insert fireplace, and a bonus room you could use as an office space or workout room. In addition to the 3-car garage and main driveway, extra parking is located just outside of the basement exit door. The backyard is fenced-in with an in-ground pool and a completely remodeled pool house.