Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING! 566 MAIN STREET, SUMMERHILL

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $130,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, MARCH 19TH FROM 1:30 P.M. TO 3 P.M.

This charming Summerhill Borough property boasts three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Its delightful features include an enclosed front porch, a generously sized living and dining area, and convenient main-level laundry facilities. Additionally, the home offers a full bath on the main level for added convenience. Enjoy the outdoors on the expansive covered deck that overlooks the backyard, and take advantage of the detached garage for extra storage space.

NEW LISTING! 2260 HIXTON ROAD, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY LAURA CAMPBELL 814-327-6973

DETAILS: $189,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, MARCH 18TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in the Hollidaysburg School District. There is a large picture window in the living room and a large, maintained deck off the back of the house. Partially finished basement has one of two wood burning fireplaces and a bar area. Property includes a large lot off the back of house and deck. It has a separate address from the house and is on a separate parcel. All kitchen appliances are included along with the bar stools and gas dryer.

NEW LISTING! 500 BELL AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $129,900 – This Altoona brick home on a corner lot features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The generously sized rooms are filled with natural light, creating a welcoming and bright atmosphere. The added convenience of a first-floor laundry only adds to the ease of living in this home. To top it off, the yard is fully fenced for added security.

COMING SOON! 517 E FOSTER AVENUE, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY SHELLEY BRUGEL 814-880-7653

DETAILS: $579,900