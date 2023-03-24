Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 1917 14TH STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY CHELSEY STAYER 814-414-2828

DETAILS: $149,900

Well maintained, move-in ready 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on a corner lot! This 2 story home features off-street parking, taller ceilings, a bonus room that could be used as an office or playroom, newer carpet and flooring, a new water heater, and a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace.

NEW LISTING! 1506 SAINT FRANCIS LANE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $230,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, MARCH 25TH FROM 1 TO 2:30 P.M.

A lovely ranch style home in a desirable hilltop neighborhood with spectacular views of the mountains! This well maintained brick and vinyl-sided 3 bedroom features a covered front porch and a one car garage. Inside, you’ll find a nice sized living room with a large window to let the light in and an open concept kitchen, dining room and eat in area with a sliding glass doors that lead to the spacious covered back deck. The large master bedroom has an ensuite bath with a shower. There is new carpet and pergo laminate flooring on the main floor plus first floor laundry. Downstairs you’ll find a partially finished basement with walk out to the back patio. There are also several rooms for storage that could be remodeled to add additional space to the finished area, a utility room and a half bath. Plus, a newer roof, a new hot water heater and new water softener. Matterport 3D tour available on broker website!

OPEN HOUSE! 500 BELL AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $129,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, MARCH 26TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M.

This Altoona brick home on a corner lot features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The generously sized rooms are filled with natural light, creating a welcoming and bright atmosphere. The added convenience of a first-floor laundry only adds to the ease of living in this home. To top it off, the yard is fully fenced for added security.

NEW LISTING! 1113 51ST STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY DAWN PELLAS 814-932-9745

DETAILS: $199,000

Check out this completely updated ranch home on a large lot in the Eldorado section of Altoona. The home was originally a small one bedroom cottage, but the sellers have added on a new spacious addition to make it almost entirely brand new! There is an open concept living room with high ceilings, a dining area and a kitchen that features new butcher block countertops, an island with sink and updated cabinets. You also have a full bath and laundry plus a large master suite. The master has two closets – one a walk in and an ensuite bath with shower. It also features sliding glass doors that lead to the back yard. Both bathrooms also have fans with bluetooth speakers. A high efficiency heat pump and central air were also installed. There is also a one car garage and two sheds – one with electricity available. There is also new red siding and a new roof.