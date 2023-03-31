Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 253 FAIR VALLEY ROAD, MARTINSBURG

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $559,999 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY APRIL 2ND FROM 3 P.M. TO 4:30 P.M.

This property is nestled in a tranquil 3.19-acre country setting in Martinsburg. With over 3700 square feet of living space, this home offers five bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, and a three-car garage with an unfinished walk-up loft. The inviting interior features a generously-sized family room with a vaulted ceiling, a fully finished basement, and ample storage space. Outdoor amenities include a heated in-ground pool with a pool house, perfect for entertaining and relaxation.

NEW LISTING! 66 CEDAR RIDGE DRIVE, PORT MATILDA

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $450,000 Country living awaits you with this two-story home surrounded by 1.82 acres and only a few short miles from I99, PSU, and shopping. 66 Cedar Ridge Dr. boasts 3 nice-sized bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Step into the foyer and walk to the large living room with cathedral ceilings. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops and open to dining and living room. Step outside from the dining room to the large deck with amazing views. The second floor features a master suite with its own deck, 2 walk-in closets, and a full bath. The lower level features a family room and 2 large bonus rooms which are wired for a recording studio and a half bath.

LUXURY LISTING! 937 GREEENBRIAR DRIVE, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $1,295,000 Escape to 937 Greenbriar Drive, located in Centre Hills, and experience the luxury of a private golf course oasis. Nestled against the Centre Hills Golf Course, this beautiful home offers stunning views from every window. Inside you’ll find spacious rooms filled with natural light and modern amenities including hardwood floors, high ceilings, surround sound, and more. Four generous-sized bedrooms and 3.5 baths on the main level and 1 bedroom and full bath, large family room, and workout space located in the finished walkout basement opens up to an expansive backyard with direct access to the golf course for endless outdoor entertainment possibilities. Enjoy all that nature has to offer while still having easy access to downtown State College’s shops and restaurants – it’s all here at 937 Greenbriar Drive!

314 AND 316 GOSS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM (814) 935-4122

DETAILS: – New Construction, 1 story living in the gated Deer Meadow 55+ Community! Close to the pool! This home features 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The spacious kitchen offers an eat-in area and access to the backyard. Off the kitchen, you will find a laundry/mud room that connects to the 1 car garage. The primary bedroom has an en-suite bath with a walk-in shower. Enjoy all the amenities Deer Meadow offers including a community building, exercise facility, and a heated community swimming pool. The association fee of $245 a month includes amenities, insurance, outside maintenance (for example – roof and siding repairs), grass, snow, and trash removal. Developers are licensed real estate brokers. Duplex marked with a red box on map under pictures – shows. Taxes will be determined after the completion of the home. Rendering and pictures are for reference only and are not the same finishes that will be in this home.