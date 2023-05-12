Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 130 AUTUMN DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY CHELSEY STAYER

DETAILS: $214,900

Meticulously maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 bath Bi-level home located in the desirable Foot of Ten areas of Duncansville! This home features a completely updated main bathroom that was done approximately in 2021, a lower level recreation room, plenty of storage with cabinets/work area beside the garage, a carport, and a covered back porch that offers additional storage underneath. With a newer roof, hot water heater, and heat pump the main components of the home will not be a worry for many years! All you need to do is add your personal touches with paint and flooring!

NEW LISTING! 1216 LOGAN AVENUE, TYRONE

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $175,000

Stunning 2-story home in the Tyrone Borough. This home features a grand entrance with a large foyer that opens into the living room and dining room. There is a nice-sized kitchen with a breakfast nook and half bath. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms… a full bath and a bonus room. Two staircases lead to the upstairs. High ceilings, crown molding, and hardwood floors as well.

146 WATER STREET, DUNCANSVILLE

﻿LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE 814-330-2574

DETAILS: $625,000 – OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 11:30 A.M. -1:30 P.M.

This is a gorgeous home on almost 6 acres… a beautifully landscaped 5-bedroom ranch in the Hollidaysburg School District… There’s an open-concept kitchen and living room with views of the outdoor patio and pond. There’s also a sunken, naturally lit, family room with a wood-burning fireplace. Plus, a finished basement with a bonus family room space, an office, storage space, and a bar with a cozy entertaining area near the second fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, a sauna, and a private deck. There’s also a junior master with an ensuite bathroom. In addition to the home, you have the option to purchase an additional 1-16 acres of surrounding acreage.

NEW LISTING! 502 SHOPE STREET, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $229,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY MAY 13TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

This charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath home is a blank canvas waiting for your personal touch….needs some TLC, but the hardwood flooring and freshly painted walls provide a solid foundation to work with. The lower level has been partially finished. Two wood-burning fireplaces add warmth and character to the space while the heat pump and central AC keep you comfortable year-round. An oversized 2-car garage provides ample storage space but the garage roof requires repair (see documents). This home is being sold as-is, offering endless possibilities for those looking to make it their own.