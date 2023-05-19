Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING! 6341 TYRONE PIKE, TYRONE

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $199,900

Welcome to 6341 Tyrone Pike. This home features 3 bedrooms, a full bath, and a 2-car detached garage on a large 1.18-acre lot. Inside, you’ll find the home nicely updated with newer flooring. The bathroom is also updated. The dining room features an open staircase to the second floor where you have two bedrooms and a full bath. There’s another bedroom on the main floor. And, now that the weather is getting warmer you’ll enjoy evenings relaxing around the fire pit outside.

OPEN HOUSE! 1005 RACHEL STREET, JOHNSTOWN

LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

DETAILS: $155,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY MAY 20TH FROM 10 A.M. TO NOON

This charming Richland Twp 3 Bed 1 and a half 5 Bath home has a large bay window that brightens the spacious living room. Eat-in kitchen with knotty pine accent wall. An updated bath with a Kohler step-in bath with a heated seat along with 2 bedrooms finish off the main floor. The 2nd floor has a 3rd bedroom and half bath and office/den area that could be used as a master suite. The finished lower level has a gas fireplace, laundry/utility room, garage access, and a door to access the driveway. Covered side porch and the large deck that overlooks the backyard.

NEW LISTING! 2607 11TH STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $130,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, MAY 21ST FROM 5 TO 6:30 P.M.

Step into the charm of a 1920’s Craftsman home in Altoona’s Fairview section. This brick residence offers three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a cozy fireplace, hardwood floors, and a closed-in back porch. Enjoy off-street parking with a carport. With its character and convenience, this Craftsman gem awaits in Altoona’s Fairview neighborhood.

NEW PRICE! 352 BUCKTAIL ROAD, SCHELLSBURG

LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART 814-687-4216

DETAILS: $550,000 – DOWN $25,000

Luxury meets comfort in this gorgeous woodland retreat with a wrap-around porch. This home has four bedrooms and 4 bathrooms… two of those bedrooms are master suites. One has a deep soaking tub with a separate glass shower. The ground-level floors are heated. There’s also a newer laundry room, utility and storage areas, and a mud room area. The bottom entrance is next to a newly installed elevator that travels to all three levels. On the main floor, you’ll find a cozy stone fireplace in the great room which opens into the dining and kitchen areas. The loft area has a large open space that looks down on the great room. The property also has a 2-car garage and workshop. All of this – on five wooded acres in Chestnut Ridge School District. Walking trails and a fire pit are on the property. This home is not far from Shawnee State Park. Don’t miss the Matterport tour of this home!