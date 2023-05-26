Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 183 KEITH HOLLOW ROAD, NORTHERN CAMBRIA

LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI (724) 617-2009

DETAILS: $215,000

Very well maintained mostly furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath modular home on 27 heavily wooded acres with gorgeous views. Great for hunting enthusiasts or those that just want peace and quiet. New metal roof. Large open unfinished basement with walkout door. Newer forced air furnace, and water heater. Detached two car garage next to house and another two car garage further up from the house. Large kennel behind property once used for raising Beagles.

2607 11TH STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $130,000

Step into the charm of a 1920’s Craftsman home in Altoona’s Fairview section. This brick residence offers three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a cozy fireplace, hardwood floors, and a closed-in back porch. Enjoy off-street parking with a carport. With its character and convenience, this Craftsman gem awaits in Altoona’s Fairview neighborhood.

NEW LISTING! 7148 TREASURE LAKE ROAD, DUBOIS

LISTED BY ROBERT LABRIE 607-759-2707

DETAILS: $219,998

Home with many updates and a view of the lake. Looking for a move-in ready home and plenty of room. Come see what this home has to offer. A corner lot with 3 season back porch lets you take the enjoyment outside as well. A new kitchen, bath, flooring, heating, roof, laundry room, and more will ensure no issues for many years to come. Home inspections are available upon request. The listing agent is the owner.

NEW PRICE! 146 WOODLAND DRIVE, ALUM BANK

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $259,900 – ***$10,000 PRICE DROP

This 2 bath, 2/3 bedroom home is nestled on a sprawling 1.58-acre lot, offering a private and peaceful escape. Upon arrival, you’ll be captivated by the stunning yard, which includes a stream, picturesque views, and an abundance of privacy. Inside, the home boasts numerous updates that blend seamlessly with its traditional charm. The main level offers a spacious living area, a four-season sunroom, beautiful quartz countertops, and a large master bedroom. The basement, which is well maintained, provides additional storage options as well! As you pass by the charming seating den, you will head up the stairs, and discover two spacious rooms (captive) with high ceilings, skylights, and ample closet space.