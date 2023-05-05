Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 131 APACHE LANE, STOYSTOWN

LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

DETAILS: $699,000

Historical accents abound in this gentle sloping lakefront home with stunning views of the lake. This home was originally built in 1850 and moved to this location in the late 1960s. Cut stone fireplace/ foundation and walls, large timber cut stairs, wide timber plank walls, and flagstone flooring tell the story of this unique home. Main floor owners’ suite with laundry hookups. Newer 2-car garage, breezeway, metal roof, vinyl siding, water heater, hot air furnace, and central air. Plenty of covered porch space to sit and soak in the tranquility of this property. A covered boat dock, fire pit, and picnic area add to the enjoyment of this one-of-a-kind retreat.

NEW LISTING! 120 SOMERSET AVENUE, JEROME

LISTED BY QUENNA SMITH 814-244-1958

DETAILS: $119,000

Conemaugh Township School District Duplex. Live on one side and let the other side help pay your mortgage. Each unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths along with separate dining/living room areas. Multiple covered porches overlook both beautifully landscaped level lots. Full basements with laundry hookups and walk-up attics provide plenty of additional storage options. Detached garage with built-in shelves and high ceilings. Additional rear parking. Call for more details and to schedule your in-person tour or take your virtual Matterport 3D Tour now.

1705 CLARENDON AVENUE, HYDE

LISTED BY SOPHIA JONES 814-312-8666

DETAILS: $89,500 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, MAY 6TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Great property, newly remodeled! Remodel includes: new metal roof, new pex pipe and hot water tank, new PVC piping in kitchen, new furnace and central air, 12 x 12 addition, new kitchen countertops, cabinets, laminate flooring in kitchen and living room, new heat ducts and vents throughout, and so much more!

NEW LISTING! 180 VALHALLA CIRCLE, FLINTON

LISTED BY BETTY BARNHART 814-207-3752

DETAILS: $159,900

Looking for a private getaway cabin in the woods? This 2 Bedroom, 1-bath gem sits on three lots, almost 1.25 acres of woods in a cul-de-sac. All first-floor living except for the loft. This cabin has been well-maintained and is just the right size if you are looking for low maintenance. You will enjoy sitting on the back deck watching the deer and other wildlife. The shed and space under the cabin offer room for storage. Although the home is nestled in this private circle it is located not far from the clubhouse and pool area. Most of the furnishings and house goods stay with the home along with some of the tools in the shed. Make some memories with your family here! Located in Glendale Yearound, a gated community that has a clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, playgrounds, dog park, ball field, etc. Adjacent to Prince Gallitzin State Park / Glendale Lake and six miles from Rock Run ATV Park.