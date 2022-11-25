Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to check out a few of those awesome Perry Properties!

ASBURY LANE IN STATE COLLEGE, LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $624,900 – Location and Stunning views, are just the beginning of the story of this condo in St Ives which features 4 bedroom 3.5 bath. Welcome to 104 Asbury lane! Enter the foyer and you are wowed by the extensive renovations throughout the home. The brand new kitchen has stainless steel appliances , farmhouse style sink and cherry cabinets with granite counters and glass backsplash . There’s a large office with built-in bookcases. The Great room features an impressive fireplace with built-in speaker system and 18 foot high ceilings. The deck offers an extraordinary view of Mt. Nittany & Centre Hills Golf Course. A stunning designer staircase leads to the second floor which boasts a nicely appointed owner’s suite w/custom built-in closet & spacious full bath a granite countertop w/dual sinks, rain head shower with separate toilet room. Two bedrooms with custom closets & full bath complete the 2nd floor. Nicely finished walk-out LL w/built-in cherry bookcase. Wet bar with granite top, full bath & office. Custom window treatments throughout the home plus commercial washer & dryer, fresh paint, central vac, epoxy garage floor, wired for security system.

11 CLARA VISTA DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $469,900 – Welcome to Las Villas in Hollidaysburg. This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and a finished basement. The 1st floor has a dining room, 2 living rooms, kitchen, an office and laundry. Off of the kitchen is a spacious deck leading to the back yard and patio. The second floor offers a finished loft. The master bath has a large jetted tub, duel sinks and duel closets. There is an integral 2 car garage and a single detached garage for plenty of storage. Amazing views and convenient, yet private location. Virtual tour available.

NEW PRICE! 146 WATER STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE 814-330-2574



DETAILS: $699,000 TO $1,229,000 – 5 total listings…. buy them all for $1.229 million…. or split them up! Some are land only… and one is a gorgeous home in almost 6 acres! It’s a beautifully landscaped 5 bedroom ranch in the Hollidaysburg School District…. There’s an open-concept kitchen and living room with views to the outdoor patio and pond. There’s a sunken, naturally lit, family room with a wood burning fireplace. Plus, a finished basement with a bonus family room space, an office, storage space, and a bar with a cozy entertaining area near the second fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, a sauna and a private deck. There’s also a junior master with an ensuite bathroom.

NEW PRICE! 524 PHILADELPHIA AVENUE, NORTHERN CAMBRIA

LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI 724-617-2009

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! $169,500 – Beautifully remodeled, move-in ready 3 Bedroom 3 1/2 bath home with all newer appliances. Spacious open kitchen with all new Cherry cabinets, some with pull out shelves….Quartz countertops and a pot filler above the gas cooktop. New flooring throughout. 1st floor has radiant heating and upstairs has baseboard radiant hot water heat. The house also has two mini split units for AC and heating. Plus upgraded 200 amp electrical service. Newly sealed floor in basement.