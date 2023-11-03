Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING! 810 JONES STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG

LISTED BY KEVIN BICKINGS 814-505-9562

DETAILS: $239,900

Come see the charm and character this home has to offer. It features a large family room, a living room, an eat-in kitchen, and a dining room, plus…. 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Enjoy the fall evenings in the backyard around the firepit, or the cold winter nights warming up around the gas fireplace. The location is close to schools, parks, the YMCA, and the center of town. This home really has it all!

NEW LISTING! 314 E. CAMPUS DRIVE, DAVIDSVILLE

LISTED BY RALPH ROSSI 724-617-2009

DETAILS: $211,000

Very nice 3 bedroom split level home on a large nicely manicured corner lot in Davidsville. Conveniently located between Johnstown and Somerset, this home has 1 full bath and 2 half baths. It has a newer metal roof, and new cabinets in the kitchen and the laundry room located on the lower level. A large 15′ x 20′ bonus room on the entry level next to the garage and a 23′ x 23′ attached 2-car garage. All bedrooms have large double closets with slider closet doors.

NEW LISTING! 155 KINGS HIGHWAY, ALTOONA

LISTED BY JANIS HIMES 814-599-6490

DETAILS: $230,000

This updated 3-bedroom Bellemeade rancher is close to everything you may need, groceries, gas, pharmacy, school, and I99. This home has been taken down to the studs and rewired, insulated, and new drywall. This home has a fantastic flat backyard for entertaining or enjoying the fire pit in the evenings. There is also a half basketball court on the side of the yard for a fun game of ball. The above-ground pool is a nice addition for those hot summer days/evenings.

NEW LISTING! 107 RUSKIN DRIVE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

DETAILS: $109,000 – ACT FAST! SELLER TO REVIEW ALL OFFERS BY TODAY AT 5 P.M.!

A three-bedroom home in the desirable Llyswen/Highland Park area. Large fenced-in lot and off-street parking. Less than one block from Baker Elementary School. It just needs a little TLC! Put your finishing touches on it and the home will be ready to go.