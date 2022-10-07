Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9TH NOON TO 2 P.M.

126 BRANDYWINE DRIVE, STATE COLLEGE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $795,000 – This is a gorgeous home… custom built by S&A… in the prestigious Canterbury Crossing neighborhood. It has 5 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths and a 3 car garage! The owner’s suite is on the first floor and it has a large jetted tub and walk-in closet. The large kitchen features a generous island along with ample storage and new appliances. The dining room is well appointed with custom woodwork and wall sconces with chandeliers. The great room has a 14 ft vaulted ceiling and fireplace plus a wet bar. The lower level has a family room, with a full bath, and an unfinished section for storage with generous shelving. There’s also great entertainment space outside with a large 24×24 covered patio!

781 PARKSIDE DRIVE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD 814-502-2309

DETAILS: $714,900 – Incredible custom build features 18′ ceilings, large windows, open floor plan, geothermal radiant heat floors & distributed audio throughout. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths…. Custom kitchen with solid maple cabinets & quartz countertops. First floor master bedroom & ensuite complete with a jetted tub, custom tile shower & walk in closet. Second floor with two additional bedrooms, jack and jill bathroom & storage space above garage. Added features include a basement wet bar, gym space, bathroom with a soaker tub & custom tile shower & a bedroom with separate entrance. Tanning bed negotiable. There’s also an oversized heated three car attached garage, EV charging, a deck, covered patio, fenced in yard & heated sidewalk.



NEW LISTING!

1209 BROADWAY, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: $149,000 – Welcome to Broadway in the Juniata area of Altoona. This lovely home is a must see. The first floor offers a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen, pantry area and full bath. Partially covered back deck which opens to the huge, fenced, flat back yard. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a second full bath. There is an attached garage and off street parking.

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8TH FROM 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M.

5 CIRCLE DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $300,000 – Extremely charming and welcoming – this beautifully maintained home offers a move-in ready space in the Holiday Manor location. Only 2 owners since the home was built! 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, and 2 Car Garage. Built-in cabinets all throughout the house – you couldn’t ask for more storage. Enjoy the deck that’s perfect for entertaining and right off of the dining room. Lovely natural light throughout the home and fireplace in the basement. Wonderful neighborhood on a prime corner lot in Hollidaysburg (Hollidaysburg School District).