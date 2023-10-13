Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW LISTING! 1280 FOOT OF TEN ROAD, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $250,000

This beautiful home in Duncansville has tons of character and is move-in ready! This 1 story, ranch-style house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car garage, and offers plenty of spacious closets and storage. The large pay windows bring in lots of natural light. There are hardwood floors throughout and 2 beautiful fireplaces. The home also features a nice covered back porch and a private backyard.

NEW LISTING! 922 22ND AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $160,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14TH FROM 11:30 A.M. TO 1 P.M.

Large 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Wehnwood section of Altoona. This home is nicely updated with all-new paint, flooring, and fixtures. The finished attic could be used as a 4th bedroom. It sits on a double corner lot with a fenced-in yard and a shed. And, there’s plenty of on-street parking available.

NEW LISTING! 13454 S EAGLE VALLEY ROAD, TYRONE

LISTED BY BEN JOHNSON 814-934-9166

DETAILS: $190,000

This cute little Cape Cod home is in the perfect location, centrally located between State College, Altoona, and Phillipsburg. The home features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, and a 2 car detached garage. Inside you’ll find a spacious living and dining room and a kitchen with a breakfast nook! You’ll also enjoy those cool Autumn evenings warming up around the backyard fire pit!

170 HOOT OWL LANE, FLINTON

LISTED BY CHRISTOPHER BARNHART 814-421-6665

DETAILS: $275,000

3 bedroom and 2 bathroom cabin located on 2 lots inside Glendale Yearround. Cozy kitchen with island and walk-in pantry. Cathedral ceiling living room. Loft bedroom with full bath. Large sunroom with propane stove. Finished basement with family room, bedroom, bathroom, and laundry. 3-car detached garage located on the property. Large open deck and patio in the back of the home. All appliances remain. Glendale Yearound is a gated community located minutes from Glendale Lake and Prince Gallitzin State Park.