NEW LISTING!  811 N 17TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY BRIAN WILT   814-502-6248
DETAILS:  $300,000 –  OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22ND NOON TO 1:30 P.M.  – Nestled in a private lot, this charming & inviting home has plenty of space for family, picnics, and holiday gatherings. With 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, sunroom, swimming pool, multiple decks, and 2 car garage this house truly has it all! A modern open floor plan leads to a beautiful fireplace in the living room. Tons of storage through the home and a finished family room in the basement. The first floor master bedroom includes a spacious walk in closet and jetted soaker tub in the master bathroom. Plus – 1st Floor laundry off of the master bedroom. New furnace and new A/C unit – central air. Backyard is extremely private overlooking a peaceful wooded area. Only one owner!

NEW LISTING! 207 HICKORY STREET, HOLLIDAYSBURG
LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM   814-693-5669
DETAILS: $230,000  –  Conveniently located in Hollidaysburg Borough, this charming, 2nd owner, brick home has so much character! A beautiful front porch to sit and relax on…. plus a spacious backyard with a fire pit and detached garage. Inside, you’ll notice a warm and invited cottage feel with beautiful hardwood floors, an open staircase and a gorgeous dining room with a large window to bring the outside in. The kitchen features original built in cabinets and pantry space.  Upstairs you will find three nicely sized bedrooms and a large bathroom. 

NEW LISTING! 2309 5TH AVENUE ALTOONA, LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS  814-329-3021
DETAILS: $139,000  – Check out this move in ready home in Altoona!  It sits on a double lot and has off street parking out back.  There is also a nice covered porch out front. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath brick home has been completely updated…. new carpet, new flooring in the kitchen along with updated lighting. The bathroom has also been redone! 

