NEW PRICE! 146 WATER STREET, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE 814-330-2574

DETAILS: NOW $525,000!

This is a gorgeous home on almost 6 acres… a beautifully landscaped 5-bedroom ranch in the Hollidaysburg School District… There’s an open-concept kitchen and living room with views of the outdoor patio and pond. There’s a sunken, naturally lit, family room with a wood-burning fireplace. Plus, a finished basement with a bonus family room space, an office, storage space, and a bar with a cozy entertaining area near the second fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, a sauna, and a private deck. There’s also a junior master with an ensuite bathroom. In addition to the home, you have the option to purchase an additional 1-16 acres of surrounding acreage!

NEW LISTING! 677 DECKER HOLLOW ROAD, TYRONE

LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $270,000

Take a look at this charming one-story ranch home in Tyrone! There are two bedrooms in the main house plus another room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom or bonus room. Additional living space is available in the form of a gorgeous and spacious mother-in-law suite, featuring one bedroom, a fully equipped kitchen, and a living room. The fully finished basement features a fireplace and a laundry area. The back deck is partially covered. There’s also a shed and fire pit!

OPEN HOUSE! 155 BRADFORD LANE, ROARING SPRING

LISTED BY BEN JOHNSON 814-934-9166

DETAILS: $479,900 – OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7TH FROM 1 P.M. TO 3 P.M.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect blend of peace and quiet, mixed with luxury and comfort, look no further…! This beautifully constructed home in Bradford Heights should check most of your boxes. With its spacious 4 bedrooms including a large master suite, 3 bathrooms, a beautiful eat-in kitchen, a formal dining room, and 3 family rooms, you won’t need to leave your home. The finished basement offers extra gathering space and is the perfect complement to the outside oasis. This home has been very well taken care of and is ready for your growing family.

NEW LISTING! 426 PENSYL HOLLOW ROAD, BEDFORD

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $675,000

Unique, historic farm restored with a 3-story brick colonial house and bank barn on 48 acres with a mix of woods, field pasture, and trails. The house was completely renovated from the inside out and included a new roof, new wiring, plumbing, insulation, windows, and more. Great care was taken to maintain the historical integrity of the home. You will see beautiful beams and exposed brick throughout the house. The first floor features a wood-burning stove. The second floor features 3 Bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry room! There is a 40×60 bank barn and an additional machine shed on the property. The barn has had the foundation restored with 2 full-size horse stalls, as well as a large, multiple-use breezeway.