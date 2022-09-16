Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

It’s time to check out some of those great Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17TH FROM 2 P.M. TO 3:30 P.M.

326 SOUTH 3RD STREET, BELLWOOD – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $150,000 – Updated three bedroom one bath Borough home located just a short walk away from the schools. This home sits on a large 0.26 acre private yard with shed, pavilion and above ground swimming pool. Inside you will find a large living room with recessed lights, eat in kitchen with an island, and main level laundry hookups. Living room and bedrooms have fresh paint and are ready for you to move in.

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 18TH FROM 1:30 P.M. TO 3 P.M

101 ALDRICH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY RACHEL CONRAD 814-502-2309

DETAILS: $184,000 – Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath brick home located close to many restaurants, shopping and I-99. The first floor offers a spacious living area with a gas fireplace, formal dining room and an open kitchen with an adorable breakfast nook and a half bath. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and a full bath. Walk up attic could be used as a fourth bedroom or additional storage space. This home features AMPLE closet space! Large two car garage and off street parking.



NEW LISTING!

1626 MOUNTAIN LAUREL COURT, WARRIORS MARK – LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-414-2828

DETAILS: $435,000 – Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath home on almost 2 acres. The home is open concept… with an updated kitchen featuring quartz countertops and a ceramic backsplash. There’s also an updated master bathroom with oak vanities and corian and ceramic tile shower… plus a spacious family room with a work out area that leads to the patio. The house also has a fireplace and a two car garage!



NEW LISTING!

1410 17TH AVENUE, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $119,000 – Completely remodeled 2 bedroom 2 full bath home with a possible 3rd bedroom (captive). Main level features new luxury vinyl plank flooring, a full bathroom with shower, and washer/dryer hookups. Second level has three rooms with new carpet and a full bath. All new windows, drywall, paint and electric. Ready to move in!