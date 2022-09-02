Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

It’s time for some of those wonderful Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING!

1360 FOOT OF TEN ROAD, DUNCANSVILLE – LISTED BY JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-414-2828

DETAILS: $284,900 – CHELSEY STAYER CO-LISTING AGENT

Beautifully kept 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath ranch home sitting on approx 1.03 acres with amazing mountainside views! This home features new luxury vinyl plank flooring in the kitchen and half bath, original hardwood floors in bedrooms, a gas fireplace in the spacious living room, and large bedrooms! The larger master suite offers plenty of closet space, a jacuzzi tub in the master bath, and a patio overlooking the backyard. Enjoy entertaining in the sunroom right off the kitchen! There is plenty of parking with a paved U-shaped driveway! The lower level is partially finished with a kitchenette area and additional room for storage!

NEW LISTING!

608 BAKER LANE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $224,900 – Here is your opportunity to own a log home with extraordinary views of the surrounding mountains. The home and large, three-car detached garage is situated on a 1.67-acre lot. The kitchen features white cabinets. an island and stainless appliances and is open to the living room and exposed beams. Main level bedroom with additional loft bedroom. and partially finished basement. Hollidaysburg Area School District. High-speed internet available.

NEW LISTING!

OPEN HOUSE: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5TH FROM 11 A.M. TO 12:30 P.M.

631 CEDARCREST DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $325,000 – Large four-bedroom Cedar home in Penn Farms. Spacious kitchen with island and updated counters. Nice size deck perfect for grilling. Finished basement for additional living space. A well-maintained home with a new roof ready for a new buyer. Hollidaysburg Area School District. Check out our 3D virtual tour

NEW LISTING!

223 W JOHN STREET, BEDFORD – LISTED BY STEVEN CLAPPER 814-502-9128

DETAILS: $189,900 – Fully Updated Ranch in Bedford Borough. 3 Bedrooms 1 Bath with New Flooring, A/C, Windows, Roof, Siding, Doors, Kitchen, Bath… Too many improvements to list. One Story living with Modern Style, Comfort, and Efficiency.