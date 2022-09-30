Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

It’s time to check out some of those great Perry’s Properties.

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST FROM 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M.
311 S. 8TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM  814-696-7742
DETAILS: $89,000Newly updated two story home with a detached one car garage . First floor has a large Kitchen, Dining room & Living Room. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Home has new carpet throughout and new paint. 

NEW PRICE! 146 WATER STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE   814-330-2574
DETAILS: $699,000 TO $1,229,000 – 5 total listings…. buy them all for $1.229 million…. or split them up! Some are land only… and one is a gorgeous home in almost 6 acres!  It’s a beautifully landscaped 5 bedroom ranch in the Hollidaysburg School District…. There’s an open-concept kitchen and living room with views to the outdoor patio and pond. There’s a sunken, naturally lit, family room with a wood burning fireplace. Plus, a finished basement with a bonus family room space, an office, storage space, and a bar with a cozy entertaining area near the second fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, a sauna and a private deck. There’s also a junior master with an ensuite bathroom. 

NEW LISTING! 
709 HOLLIDAY HILLS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY LORI GLUNT   814-934-8200
DETAILS: $235,000 – Beautiful cottage located in the desirable Holliday Hills development. This house offers an open concept with 2 BR 2BA. The basement is finished for additional living space. Also, 2 additional parking spaces beside the garage.

NEW LISTING! 
819 SHERIDAN STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE   814-283-5686
DETAILS: $168,000 – Welcome to Sheridan Street in the East End Area of Altoona. This beautiful home is very well maintained completely move in ready. The first floor offers a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. The front porch is covered and the back porch is closed in. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a nice size full bath. The walk up attic is perfect for storage. The basement is partially finished with a family room and separate laundry area. Out back enjoy the composite deck to the large, flat back yard. Virtual tour is available.

Visit Perry Wellington’s website for your buying and selling needs.