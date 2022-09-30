Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty, LLC.

It’s time to check out some of those great Perry’s Properties.

OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1ST FROM 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M.

311 S. 8TH STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY THE GRETCHEN GUNNETT TEAM 814-696-7742

DETAILS: $89,000 – Newly updated two story home with a detached one car garage . First floor has a large Kitchen, Dining room & Living Room. Second floor has 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. Home has new carpet throughout and new paint.

NEW PRICE! 146 WATER STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE 814-330-2574

DETAILS: $699,000 TO $1,229,000 – 5 total listings…. buy them all for $1.229 million…. or split them up! Some are land only… and one is a gorgeous home in almost 6 acres! It’s a beautifully landscaped 5 bedroom ranch in the Hollidaysburg School District…. There’s an open-concept kitchen and living room with views to the outdoor patio and pond. There’s a sunken, naturally lit, family room with a wood burning fireplace. Plus, a finished basement with a bonus family room space, an office, storage space, and a bar with a cozy entertaining area near the second fireplace. The spacious master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, a sauna and a private deck. There’s also a junior master with an ensuite bathroom.



NEW LISTING!

709 HOLLIDAY HILLS DRIVE, HOLLIDAYSBURG – LISTED BY LORI GLUNT 814-934-8200

DETAILS: $235,000 – Beautiful cottage located in the desirable Holliday Hills development. This house offers an open concept with 2 BR 2BA. The basement is finished for additional living space. Also, 2 additional parking spaces beside the garage.

NEW LISTING!

819 SHERIDAN STREET, ALTOONA – LISTED BY TIFFANY SETTLE 814-283-5686

DETAILS: $168,000 – Welcome to Sheridan Street in the East End Area of Altoona. This beautiful home is very well maintained completely move in ready. The first floor offers a spacious living room, dining room and kitchen. The front porch is covered and the back porch is closed in. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and a nice size full bath. The walk up attic is perfect for storage. The basement is partially finished with a family room and separate laundry area. Out back enjoy the composite deck to the large, flat back yard. Virtual tour is available.