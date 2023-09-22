Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING! 503 22ND AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT   814-502-6248

DETAILS: $140,000 

Charming, inviting, and impeccably maintained – this home is located in a great area not far from the Penn State Altoona campus. 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths. Stunning new kitchen. Other updates include a new Central Air unit and fresh new carpet scheduled for installation in the bedrooms (on September 25). Beautiful fireplace in the living room. The house has a convenient deck off the kitchen as well as a fenced-in yard.

NEW LISTING! 296 SHOENFELT STREET, EAST FREEDOM

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM  814-693-5669

DETAILS: $175,000

Nice Freedom Township home situated on a half-acre level lot with Halter Creek running in the backyard. The home features two bedrooms with a bonus room, one and a half baths, a partially finished basement, main-level laundry, and a former salon at the rear of the house. Nice landscaped yard with shed and both attached and detached garages. Close proximity to I-99. Spring Cove School District. Adjacent property is also available.

NEW LISTING!   408 PIEDMONT DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS  814-329-3021

DETAILS: $350,000

Beautiful and unique 3-bedroom home on a large corner lot. Two-car garage. Remodeled kitchen open to the living area, updated bathroom with stackable laundry. There’s also a newly remodeled family room downstairs. New flooring throughout. All new appliances included.

NEW PRICE! 2100-10 14TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY CARA WEIBLEY   814-934-7487

DETAILS: $179,900 – DOWN $10,000

This well-maintained home sits on a HUGE lot with plenty of room for entertaining! It features 3 large bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 1 half bath. The kitchen has two pantries a view to the living room and an attached dining room with a natural gas fireplace. There’s also first-floor laundry. The bedrooms are upstairs and the attic could be used as a primary bedroom, playroom, or extra entertaining space! The best part of this home is the outdoor space. It has a flat lower yard and an upper yard with an above-ground pool that offers a beautiful view of the mountains and 4th of July fireworks. There are also two large storage sheds with electricity and lighting.

Visit Perry Wellington’s website for your buying and selling needs.