Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some of Perry’s Properties!

NEW LISTING! 503 22ND AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY BRIAN WILT 814-502-6248

DETAILS: $140,000

Charming, inviting, and impeccably maintained – this home is located in a great area not far from the Penn State Altoona campus. 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths. Stunning new kitchen. Other updates include a new Central Air unit and fresh new carpet scheduled for installation in the bedrooms (on September 25). Beautiful fireplace in the living room. The house has a convenient deck off the kitchen as well as a fenced-in yard.

NEW LISTING! 296 SHOENFELT STREET, EAST FREEDOM

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $175,000

Nice Freedom Township home situated on a half-acre level lot with Halter Creek running in the backyard. The home features two bedrooms with a bonus room, one and a half baths, a partially finished basement, main-level laundry, and a former salon at the rear of the house. Nice landscaped yard with shed and both attached and detached garages. Close proximity to I-99. Spring Cove School District. Adjacent property is also available.

NEW LISTING! 408 PIEDMONT DRIVE, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY MATT DEPAOLIS 814-329-3021

DETAILS: $350,000

Beautiful and unique 3-bedroom home on a large corner lot. Two-car garage. Remodeled kitchen open to the living area, updated bathroom with stackable laundry. There’s also a newly remodeled family room downstairs. New flooring throughout. All new appliances included.

NEW PRICE! 2100-10 14TH AVENUE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY CARA WEIBLEY 814-934-7487

DETAILS: $179,900 – DOWN $10,000

This well-maintained home sits on a HUGE lot with plenty of room for entertaining! It features 3 large bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 1 half bath. The kitchen has two pantries a view to the living room and an attached dining room with a natural gas fireplace. There’s also first-floor laundry. The bedrooms are upstairs and the attic could be used as a primary bedroom, playroom, or extra entertaining space! The best part of this home is the outdoor space. It has a flat lower yard and an upper yard with an above-ground pool that offers a beautiful view of the mountains and 4th of July fireworks. There are also two large storage sheds with electricity and lighting.