NEW PRICE! 264 OLD FARM LANE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: NOW $574,900!

Nestled on a sprawling 8-acre estate, this contemporary masterpiece captivates with its secluded allure and breathtaking surroundings. A winding, tree-lined driveway leads to the grand entrance of this architectural gem, inviting you into a world of refined elegance. Inside, hardwood and tile floors gracefully guide you through each room, effortlessly blending style and functionality. The heart of the home is adorned with a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, creating an intimate ambiance that beckons relaxation and warmth. With three bedrooms and two baths, there is ample space for both privacy and comfort. The expansive den office boasts custom built-ins that cater to your professional needs while offering a tranquil retreat from the outside world. Sunlight dances through every corner as it filters into the sunroom, casting ethereal rays upon your daily endeavors. Step outside onto the patio and embrace nature’s symphony as you immerse yourself in this beautiful setting. Serenity envelops you as lush greenery embraces your senses, providing an idyllic backdrop for moments of reflection or entertaining loved ones. This extraordinary property epitomizes tranquility while remaining within easy reach of modern conveniences. Discover a sanctuary where contemporary design harmoniously coexists with natural beauty – an enchanting haven awaiting your presence amidst these hallowed grounds. Property being sold As-Is, Where-Is.

NEW LISTING! 1010 N. 3RD STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY CHELSEY STAYER 814-414-2828

DETAILS: $131,900

This is a beautiful home in Altoona featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and a 1 car detached garage. The kitchen has been nicely updated. There’s also an above-ground pool, a trex composite deck, and a fenced yard!

NEW LISTING! 631 TREE LANE, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY KEVIN BICKINGS 814-505-9562

DETAILS: $269,000

Come home to 631 Tree Lane! This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that has so much to offer! Some of the highlights include a gas fireplace in the living room, a spacious master suite, and a partially finished basement. There is also a two-car garage and a covered porch out back!

708 BEAUMONT DRIVE, ALTOONA

LISTED BY LEONARD FIORE 814-330-2574

DETAILS: $350,000

This 4-bedroom gem offers an incredible canvas for creating the home of your dreams. 4 bedrooms, 5 baths… two primary suites – one on the main floor and another on the second floor. The home features beautiful hardwood floors… and wood ceilings in some of the rooms. There’s a nicely equipped kitchen and a formal dining room… plus two spacious family rooms on the main floor. Outside, there is fantastic entertainment space… with a screened patio, paver patio, and a refreshing inground pool with a custom-built bar. There’s also a two-car garage!