5 Mistakes Homeowners Make That Jeopardize Their Indoor Air Quality
According to Realtor.com, there are 5 common mistakes that homeowners are making when it comes to their air quality.
- Changing air filter once a year
- You should be changing every air filter every three months.
- Not testing indoor air quality
- Use an air quality device regularly
- Ignoring or not knowing about air leaks
- Have an HVAC specialist scan for leaks
- Not Controlling the humidity
- Monitor the humidity through an HVAC thermostat or buy a dehumidifier to regulate it if necessary.
- Not prioritizing asthma/allergy friendly products
- Look for both asthma and allergy friendly “certified” products
“We spend nearly 90% of our time indoors, and indoor air can actually be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air,” Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Limited said. “So making a conscious effort to reduce indoor air pollutants, especially for those with asthma and allergies, is important.”