5 Mistakes Homeowners Make That Jeopardize Their Indoor Air Quality

According to Realtor.com, there are 5 common mistakes that homeowners are making when it comes to their air quality.

  1. Changing air filter once a year
    • You should be changing every air filter every three months.
  2. Not testing indoor air quality
    • Use an air quality device regularly
  3. Ignoring or not knowing about air leaks
    • Have an HVAC specialist scan for leaks
  4. Not Controlling the humidity
    • Monitor the humidity through an HVAC thermostat or buy a dehumidifier to regulate it if necessary.
  5. Not prioritizing asthma/allergy friendly products
    • Look for both asthma and allergy friendly “certified” products

“We spend nearly 90% of our time indoors, and indoor air can actually be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air,” Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Limited said. “So making a conscious effort to reduce indoor air pollutants, especially for those with asthma and allergies, is important.”  

