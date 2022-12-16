Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

5 Mistakes Homeowners Make That Jeopardize Their Indoor Air Quality

According to Realtor.com, there are 5 common mistakes that homeowners are making when it comes to their air quality.

Changing air filter once a year You should be changing every air filter every three months. Not testing indoor air quality Use an air quality device regularly Ignoring or not knowing about air leaks Have an HVAC specialist scan for leaks Not Controlling the humidity Monitor the humidity through an HVAC thermostat or buy a dehumidifier to regulate it if necessary. Not prioritizing asthma/allergy friendly products Look for both asthma and allergy friendly “certified” products

“We spend nearly 90% of our time indoors, and indoor air can actually be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air,” Dr. John McKeon, CEO of Allergy Standards Limited said. “So making a conscious effort to reduce indoor air pollutants, especially for those with asthma and allergies, is important.”