Annette joins the Perry Reality crew live from Boalsburg from a shredding event. They collected anything from papers to eyeglasses and it benefited the Harris Township Lions Club Sight Grant. You can learn more about the event from the above video.

Check out some of Perrys Properties

NEW LISTING! 116 SARA WAY, PORT MATILDA

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $799,900

This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Cape Cod on a 1-point-9 acre lot that makes a fantastic first impression. The first thing you’ll notice is the gorgeous front porch that offers breathtaking views of the countryside. There is also a 2-and-a-half car garage with plenty of storage space. Inside…. you have a sunroom off the kitchen… plus two cozy fireplaces in the living room and family room. There is also a formal dining room and a first-floor Master suite…. plus four more bedrooms upstairs. Geothermal heating is the icing on the cake.

NEW LISTING! 1832 HOMEWOOD AVENUE, WILLIAMSPORT

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $210,000 – SHOWINGS BEGIN FRIDAY APRIL 14

Stylish and spacious, this 2 bedroom plus bonus room, 1.5 bath townhome is a true gem located in the Homewood Oaks community of Williamsport. The updated eat-in kitchen boasts modern appliances and plenty of counter space for cooking up culinary delights. Step outside to your private deck – perfect for enjoying morning coffee or hosting summer barbecues with friends and family. With off-street parking available, you’ll never have to worry about finding a spot on the street again! This charming home offers everything you need for comfortable living in a convenient location close to shopping, dining, and entertainment options.