Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Things are heating up in Centre County. Take a look at these listings in the area.

Listings:

ACTIVE/CONTINGENT: 209 W. CHURCH STREET, CENTRE HALL

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $279,000: Formerly known as the Hat Shop, this charming residence has been lovingly maintained and is close to local amenities. It features five bedrooms and two full bathrooms, a spacious updated kitchen that opens into the dining, plus a living room and parlor. The beautiful backyard is perfect for outdoor activities or relaxing afternoons spent soaking up the sun on the updated deck. There is also a two-car garage and a 24×38 workshop. The natural gas line is located on the other side of the street.

Commercial Listings

3490 BENNER PIKE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP (814) 360-0140

DETAILS: $1,800,000: A commercial lot on 5.7 acres. This expansive property offers an ideal opportunity for businesses looking to expand or relocate. It’s conveniently located close to local amenities. With its generous size, this prime real estate provides endless possibilities. Enjoy easy access to nearby shops and restaurants. Benner Pike has welcomed several new businesses in recent years. Rutters, Sheetz, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Giant. Yours could be next!