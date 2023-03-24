Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

We’ve got a great story to share with you all today. This story started a year ago and we’ve got a wedding announcement!

Watch the video to learn more about Kim and Chris.

Now let’s check out some of those Centre County Properties!

COMING SOON! 207 W LINN STREET, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $400,000 – AVAILABLE APRIL 3RD

3490 BENNER PIKE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY KERRY PISTONE 814-470-9630

DETAILS: $1,800,000

A commercial lot on 5.7 acres… this expansive property offers an ideal opportunity for businesses looking to expand or relocate. It’s conveniently located close to local amenities. With its generous size, this prime real estate provides endless possibilities. Enjoy easy access to nearby shops and restaurants. Benner Pike has welcomed several new businesses in recent years. Rutters, Sheetz, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Giant. Yours could be next!

NEW PRICE! 163 SAFFRON BOULEVARD, CENTRE HALL

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, MARCH 26TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

DETAILS: $599,900

Perry Pays it Forward

Be on the lookout for a shred event that benefits the Harris Lions Club on April 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.