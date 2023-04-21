Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW PRICE! 116 SARA WAY, PORT MATILDA

NOW $779,900 – DOWN $20,000! – OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, APRIL 23RD FROM NOON TO 2 P.M.

This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Cape Cod on a 1-point-9 acre lot that makes a fantastic first impression. The first thing you’ll notice is the gorgeous front porch that offers breathtaking views of the countryside. There is also a 2-and-a-half car garage with plenty of storage space. Inside…. you have a sunroom off the kitchen… plus two cozy fireplaces in the living room and family room. There is also a formal dining room and a first-floor Master suite…. plus four more bedrooms upstairs. Geothermal heating is the icing on the cake.

NEW CONSTRUCTION! 254 LIMESTONE DRIVE, BELLEFONTE

DETAILS: $515,000

Property under construction. Welcome to 254 Limestone Drive, an exquisite new construction home built by Ralph Spearly located in the Stonehenge development in Bellefonte. This four-bedroom, the two-and-a-half-bath residence offers plenty of space for family living and entertaining. The open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout the main level with a cathedral ceiling in the great room. There is also a nice-sized dining area. The second floor features the owner’s bedroom ensuite with a custom tile shower.. plus three nicely sized bedrooms and a main bath. You can enjoy the gorgeous views from your outdoor patio too.

NEW LISTING! 80 PACIFIC WAY, MILROY

DETAILS: $249,900

Stylish and immaculate, this new 4 bedroom, 3 full bath duplex townhouse located in Shalamar Gardens in Milroy is a true gem. The open floor plan creates an inviting atmosphere for entertaining and with its tasteful finishes including granite tops, stainless steel appliances, and LVT flooring throughout the home, no detail has been overlooked. The composite deck with Sunsetter awning provides the perfect spot to relax and unwind while enjoying the outdoors. A finished lower level boasts a family room along with an additional full bedroom and bathroom for added convenience.

NEW LISTING! 80 PACIFIC WAY, MILROY

DETAILS: $209,900

Stunning and immaculate, this like-new half duplex features modern amenities and stylish finishes throughout. Located in Shalamar Gardens Milroy, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is perfect for those seeking a peaceful retreat that’s still close to everything. The open floor plan creates an inviting atmosphere for entertaining guests or simply relaxing with loved ones. Stainless steel appliances add a touch of elegance to the already chic kitchen while LVT flooring provides easy maintenance without sacrificing style. With a full unfinished basement, there’s plenty of room for storage or customization to fit your unique needs.

BACK ON MARKET! 1001 ELLMAN LANE, STATE COLLEGE

DETAILS: $424,900

Located in the heart of State College, 1001 Ellman Lane offers a unique opportunity to own a 1.0 acre of duplex living close to campus. Enjoy the convenience and amenities of this ideal location while enjoying your own private oasis with plenty of room for outdoor activities. The property features two units, fully rented, each with its own entrance and ample space for entertaining or relaxing in privacy. With easy access to shops, restaurants, and all that State College has to offer, this is an ideal spot for anyone looking for an investment property. The owner is a Pa licensed realtor. 24-hour notice for all showings, no exceptions.