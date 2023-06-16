Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

The Perry Wellington Team shines the spotlight on Centre County with Annette Yorks from the Boalsburg office.

NEW LISTING!

109 PINE CREEK ALY, WOODWARD- LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $475,000 – This tiny Urban farm is tucked away in the friendly Hamlet of Woodward and has existed for well over a hundred years. The grounds include a greenhouse, sun and wind weather out buildings.. and a pristine trout stream. The main house has a full kitchen with sunroom dining area designated coffee space and laundry area, Den wood burning fireplace, Direct access to the safari 3 season Safari screen room and full bath, Surrounding decks overlook stream. On the second floor, the master suite has an attached bathroom with pedestal sink and 12-ft tub, Bar tea and cold drinks, Roof deck overlooks pine Creek. In the Wind and Sun weathered post and beam barn, there is an Art studio woodcraft space attached utility room laundry, two horse stalls and loafing area that can double as roofed in parking space. Second floor of barn features a man cave or “manuary”, wood burning heatilator fireplace, massage platform music studio, Art and art history library, Deck overlooking Creek, Tiki bar and grilling area. Fisherman shack / outbuilding – Originated as a fly tying space and a wood shop, Now She shack Craft space Beach Hut Guest space Creek shack. Wine cellar Larder – Speakeasy, This space is always cool and fresh All Summer Long, Upcycle artsy wine bar and fireplace. Heating and cooling – Central hot air propane high efficiency furnace – Includes 500 gallon storage tank, Controlled by Nest Wi-Fi remote thermostat, Main blower doubles as geothermal circulation of naturally cool air in summer.

NEW PRICE!

80 PACIFIC WAY, MILROY – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $224,900 -Stylish and immaculate , this like New 4 bedroom, 3 full bath duplex townhouse located in Shalamar Gardens in Milroy is a true gem. The open floor plan creates an inviting atmosphere for entertaining and with its tasteful finishes including granite tops, stainless steel appliances, and LVT flooring throughout the home, no detail has been overlooked. The composite deck with Sunsetter awning provides the perfect spot to relax and unwind while enjoying the outdoors. A finished lower level boasts a family room along with an additional full bedroom and bathroom for added convenience.

BACK ON MARKET!

116 SARA WAY, PORT MATILDA – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NOW $749,900 – This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 1/2 bath Cape Cod on a 1-point-9 acre lot that makes a fantastic first impression. The first thing you’ll notice is the gorgeous front porch that offers breathtaking views of the countryside. There is also a 2 and a half car garage with plenty of storage space. Inside…. you have a sunroom off the kitchen… plus two cozy fireplaces in the living room and family room. There is also a formal dining room and a first floor Master suite…. plus four more bedrooms upstairs. Geothermal heating is the icing on the cake.



COMING SOON!

111 FLINT COURT, BELLEFONTE – LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $379,900 – This spacious two-story masterpiece boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms… The great room is the heart of this stunning property, providing ample space for relaxation and socializing alike. Enjoy cooking in the large kitchen with attached dining room. You’ll feel right at home in the expansive yard nestled on a peaceful cul-de-sac. With gas heat and central AC, you can stay comfortable year-round. Plus, keep your vehicles safe from the elements in the detached 3 car garage!

David Zentner will perform at the Perry Wellington Realty office at 110 W. Main Street in Boalsburg on June 22nd from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for Music on the Green