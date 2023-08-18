Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Annette is back this week with even more Centre County real estate. Let’s check out some of those Perry’s Properties.

NEW LISTING! 127 OAK POINTE CIRCLE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY SHELLEY BRUGEL 814-880-7653

DETAILS: $759,000 – Open House: Sunday, Aug 20th, 12:30 PM-2 PM

WOW, what a house! First off, it’s immaculate and in true turnkey condition. And, if you are looking for a home to accommodate all your wants and needs, you will surely find it here! With over 5,000 sq feet of living space, this house provides huge rooms and plenty of them! Wide open gathering spaces, work/crafting/hobby spaces, gaming & media, spacious bedrooms, and an abundance of designated storage and organizational spaces are all nicely updated and neatly wrapped up within a freshly painted pleasing palette! The home is bright & cheerful and exudes a simple elegance throughout. Beautifully landscaped neighborhood lot, ideal location, covered front porch, side deck, and back stamped concrete patio that backs to common area. Work, create, relax & play in your lovely new home! Welcome Home! Listing Agent related to Seller.

COMING SOON! 117 KELSEY LANE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $319,900

Nestled just minutes from downtown Bellefonte sits this charming and inviting ranch-style home, boasting 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, complete with a 2-car garage. This delightful abode features a ductless mini-split system offering both AC and electric baseboard heat for year-round comfort. Step inside to discover a large eat-in kitchen adorned with new flooring, perfect for culinary adventures and gathering loved ones around the table. With 3 bedrooms situated on the upper level and an additional bedroom plus a full bath in the finished lower level, this home effortlessly accommodates all your needs. Enjoy outdoor living at its finest on the expansive covered deck overlooking a fenced yard, providing ample space for playtime or relaxation amidst nature’s embrace. A convenient shed offers extra storage options to keep your belongings organized. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to call this enchanting property yours!