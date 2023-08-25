Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

COMING SOON! 264 OLD FARM LANE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $589,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 27TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Nestled on a sprawling 8-acre estate, this contemporary masterpiece captivates with its secluded allure and breathtaking surroundings. A winding, tree-lined driveway leads to the grand entrance of this architectural gem, inviting you into a world of refined elegance. Inside, hardwood and tile floors gracefully guide you through each room, effortlessly blending style and functionality. The heart of the home is adorned with a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, creating an intimate ambiance that beckons relaxation and warmth. With three bedrooms and two baths, there is ample space for both privacy and comfort. The expansive den office boasts custom built-ins that cater to your professional needs while offering a tranquil retreat from the outside world. Sunlight dances through every corner as it filters into the sunroom, casting ethereal rays upon your daily endeavors. Step outside onto the patio and embrace nature’s symphony as you immerse yourself in this beautiful setting. Serenity envelops you as lush greenery embraces your senses, providing an idyllic backdrop for moments of reflection or entertaining loved ones. This extraordinary property epitomizes tranquility while remaining within easy reach of modern conveniences. Discover a sanctuary where contemporary design harmoniously coexists with natural beauty – an enchanting haven awaiting your presence amidst these hallowed grounds. Property being sold As-Is, Where-Is.

COMING SOON! 117 KELSEY LANE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $319,900 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, AUGUST 27TH FROM NOON TO 1:30 P.M.

Nestled just minutes from downtown Bellefonte sits this charming and inviting ranch-style home, boasting 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, complete with a 2-car garage. This delightful abode features a ductless mini-split system offering both AC and electric baseboard heat for year-round comfort. Step inside to discover a large eat-in kitchen adorned with new flooring, perfect for culinary adventures and gathering loved ones around the table. With 3 bedrooms situated on the upper level and an additional bedroom plus a full bath in the finished lower level, this home effortlessly accommodates all your needs. Enjoy outdoor living at its finest on the expansive covered deck overlooking a fenced yard, providing ample space for playtime or relaxation amidst nature’s embrace. A convenient shed offers extra storage options to keep your belongings organized. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to call this enchanting property yours!

BUY THE BUSINESS! THE BUILDING! OR BOTH! 126 BELLEFONTE AVENUE, LOCK HAVEN

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: BUSINESS: $315,000

Always wanted to own your own business…here is the opportunity to own a local hometown florist in business for over 30 years. Sweeny’s Florist and Gift shop comes with an extensive recurring client base comprising hospitals, funeral homes, several local business accounts, and weddings. Parking in the rear and delivery van and all inventory included along with two large Walk In refrigerators. Owners are willing to do a complete transition for an extended time if necessary. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone wanting to have a turn-key business that designs a full array of arrangements, and gift baskets. The full-time flower designer with 30 plus years of experience is willing to make this a smooth transition.

BUILDING: $325,000

Exceptional commercial building in the heart of Lockhaven. The lower level is home to a thriving floral shop that not only adds charm to the area but also guarantees steady rental income until March 2024. This retail space provides ample room for creativity and growth, inviting entrepreneurs to bring their vision to life. Ascending to the second level reveals two fully rented apartments, ensuring consistent cash flow with current leases in place. These well-appointed living spaces offer tenants comfort and convenience while contributing further value to this remarkable property. Parking concerns are effortlessly alleviated with off-street parking available for both tenants and customers alike. Additionally, a loading dock facilitates seamless operations for businesses requiring logistical support. In summary, this extraordinary commercial building promises unlimited potential within its walls. Whether you seek an astute investment or aspire to establish your own flourishing enterprise in bustling Lockhaven, seize this opportunity now before it slips away into the hands of another discerning buyer.

NEW LISTING! 1459 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE, TYRONE

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $60,000

Large 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in Tyrone that is currently used as a rental. Great cash flow with a current rent of $800 with tenant paying all utilities. The tenant is on a month-to-month lease.