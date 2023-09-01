Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW CONSTRUCTION! 254 LIMESTONE DRIVE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $515,000 : Welcome to 254 Limestone Drive, an exquisite new construction home built by Ralph Spearly located in the Stonehenge development in Bellefonte. This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence offers plenty of space for family living and entertaining. The open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout the main level with a cathedral ceiling in the great room. There is also a nice-sized dining area. The second floor features the owner’s bedroom ensuite with a custom tile shower.. plus three nicely sized bedrooms and a main bath. You can enjoy the gorgeous views from your outdoor patio too!

NEW PRICE! 23 W. CLINTON STREET, LOCK HAVEN

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: $239,900: This is an updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/5 bath home in Lock Haven, featuring a beautiful kitchen, dining, and living rooms… plus an office, den space, and a bonus room on the 3rd floor!

NEW PRICE! 937 GREENBRIAR DRIVE, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NEW PRICE! NOW $1,195,000

Escape to 937 Greenbriar Drive, located in Centre Hills, and experience the luxury of a private golf course oasis. This beautiful home offers stunning views from every window. Inside you’ll find spacious rooms filled with natural light and modern amenities including hardwood floors, high ceilings, surround sound, and more. Four generous-sized bedrooms and 3.5 baths on the main level and 1 bedroom and full bath, large family room, and workout space located in the finished walkout basement opens up to an expansive backyard with direct access to the golf course for endless outdoor entertainment possibilities. Close to downtown State College’s shops and restaurants!

NEW LISTING! 1100 N. 3RD STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

Well-maintained and updated home in the Juniata section of Altoona situated on a corner lot. Fenced-in backyard. Close to PSU Altoona Campus, UPMC, restaurants, and shopping. This property has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, that’s nicely updated. There’s hardwood in the dining room and a grand staircase leading to the bedrooms upstairs.