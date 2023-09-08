Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

It’s time to take a look at some real estate in Centre County!

NEW PRICE! 127 OAK POINTE CIRCLE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY SHELLEY BRUGEL 814-880-7653

DETAILS: NOW $729,000- $30,000 PRICE DROP!

WOW, what a house! First off, it’s immaculate and in true turnkey condition. And, if you are looking for a home to accommodate all your wants and needs, you will surely find it here! With over 5000 sq feet of living space this house provides huge rooms and plenty of them! Wide open gathering spaces, work/crafting/hobby spaces, gaming & media, spacious bedrooms and an abundance of designated storage and organizational spaces all nicely updated and neatly wrapped up within a freshly painted pleasing palette! The home is bright & cheerful and exudes a simple elegance throughout. Beautifully landscaped neighborhood lot, ideal location, covered front porch, side deck and back stamped concrete patio that backs to common area. Work, create, relax & play in your lovely new home! Welcome Home! Listing Agent related to Seller.

NEW PRICE! 1240 ZION ROAD, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NOW $447,500!

Experience the best of both worlds with this completely updated split-level home in Bellefonte, situated on a corner lot and conveniently close to 1-99. 5 bedrooms, 3 baths with 3-4 of those bedrooms on the main level, plus additional living space on the lower level, this property offers endless possibilities – live and work from home or easily accommodate guests. Two kitchens featuring modern appliances, and a brand new 22×12 deck. The lower level can also be utilized as an office space (see documents for allowed uses). And, you can enjoy comfort year-round with a mini split HVAC and a tankless hot water system.

NEW PRICE! 937 GREENBRIAR DRIVE, STATE COLLEGE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: NOW $1,195,000

Escape to 937 Greenbriar Drive, located in Centre Hills, and experience the luxury of a private golf course oasis. This beautiful home offers stunning views from every window. Inside you’ll find spacious rooms filled with natural light and modern amenities including hardwood floors, high ceilings, surround sound, and more. Four generous-sized bedrooms and 3.5 baths on the main level and 1 bedroom and full bath, large family room, and workout space located in the finished walkout basement opens up to an expansive backyard with direct access to the golf course for endless outdoor entertainment possibilities. Close to downtown State College’s shops and restaurants!

COMING SOON! 190 FAITH CIRCLE, BOALSBURG

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $269,900

Elksview Neighborhood

3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath Condo

Open Floor Plan

Large Kitchen with granite countertops

Deck

1 Car Garage

$225/monthly HOA – water/sewer/lawn maintenance, snow removal, exterior building maintenance

1100 N. 3RD STREET, ALTOONA

LISTED BY THE ADAM CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5669

DETAILS: $115,000

Well-maintained and updated home in the Juniata section of Altoona situated on a corner lot. Fenced-in backyard. Close to PSU Altoona Campus, UPMC, restaurants, and shopping. This property has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath, that’s nicely updated. There’s hardwood in the dining room. and a grand staircase leading to the bedrooms upstairs.