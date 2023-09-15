Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW PRICE! 264 OLD FARM LANE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: NOW $534,900!

Nestled on a sprawling 8-acre estate, this contemporary masterpiece captivates with its secluded allure and breathtaking surroundings. A winding, tree-lined driveway leads to the grand entrance of this architectural gem, inviting you into a world of refined elegance. Inside, hardwood and tile floors gracefully guide you through each room, effortlessly blending style and functionality. The heart of the home is adorned with a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, creating an intimate ambiance that beckons relaxation and warmth. With three bedrooms and two baths, there is ample space for both privacy and comfort. The expansive den office boasts custom built-ins that cater to your professional needs while offering a tranquil retreat from the outside world. Sunlight dances through every corner as it filters into the sunroom, casting ethereal rays upon your daily endeavors. Step outside onto the patio and embrace nature’s symphony as you immerse yourself in this beautiful setting. Serenity envelops you as lush greenery embraces your senses, providing an idyllic backdrop for moments of reflection or entertaining loved ones. This extraordinary property epitomizes tranquility while remaining within easy reach of modern conveniences. Discover a sanctuary where contemporary design harmoniously coexists with natural beauty – an enchanting haven awaiting your presence amidst these hallowed grounds. Property being sold As-Is, Where-Is.

BUY THE BUSINESS! THE BUILDING! OR BOTH! 126 BELLEFONTE AVENUE, LOCK HAVEN

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: BUSINESS: $315,000

Always wanted to own your own business…here is the opportunity to own a local hometown florist in business for over 30 years. Sweeny’s Florist and Gift shop comes with an extensive recurring client base comprising hospitals, funeral homes, several local business accounts, and weddings. Parking in the rear and delivery van and all inventory included along with two large Walk In refrigerators. Owners are willing to do a complete transition for an extended time if necessary. This is an ideal opportunity for anyone wanting to have a turn-key business that designs a full array of arrangements, and gift baskets. The full-time flower designer with 30 plus years of experience is willing to make this a smooth transition.

BUILDING: $325,000

Exceptional commercial building in the heart of Lockhaven. The lower level is home to a thriving floral shop that not only adds charm to the area but also guarantees steady rental income until March 2024. This retail space provides ample room for creativity and growth, inviting entrepreneurs to bring their vision to life. Ascending to the second level reveals two fully rented apartments, ensuring consistent cash flow with current leases in place. These well-appointed living spaces offer tenants comfort and convenience while contributing further value to this remarkable property. Parking concerns are effortlessly alleviated with off-street parking available for both tenants and customers alike. Additionally, a loading dock facilitates seamless operations for businesses requiring logistical support. In summary, this extraordinary commercial building promises unlimited potential within its walls. Whether you seek an astute investment or aspire to establish your own flourishing enterprise in bustling Lockhaven, seize this opportunity now before it slips away into the hands of another discerning buyer.

5788 W. BUFFALO RUN ROAD, PORT MATILDA

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140

DETAILS: $1,695,000

This is a fantastic property on over 34 acres in Port Matilda – completely updated. It has a private drive that leads you to the house… beautifully landscaped with a pond out front and a fantastic outdoor space with an inground pool out back. There’s also a three-car garage and two outbuildings. The house itself is over 5800 finished sq. ft. The entrance opens to a large living room with a double-sided stone fireplace. There’s an eat-in kitchen… 4 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. The entire second floor is the Master suite. There is also a finished basement with a family room, wet bar, and plenty of storage.