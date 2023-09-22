Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

NEW CONSTRUCTION! 254 LIMESTONE DRIVE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $515,000

Welcome to 254 Limestone Drive, an exquisite new construction home built by Ralph Spearly located in the Stonehenge development in Bellefonte. This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence offers plenty of space for family living and entertaining. The open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout the main level with a cathedral ceiling in the great room. There is also a nice-sized dining area. The second floor features the owner’s bedroom ensuite with a custom tile shower.. plus three nicely sized bedrooms and a main bath. You can enjoy the gorgeous views from your outdoor patio too!

COMING SOON! 190 FAITH CIRCLE, BOALSBURG

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $269,900

Nicely appointed Boalsburg oasis awaits in this exceptional 3-bedroom, 3.5-bath spacious condo. Step inside to discover a spacious open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout the main level, creating an inviting atmosphere for entertaining and relaxation. The large kitchen boasts beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, perfect for culinary enthusiasts. As you ascend to the finished lower level adorned with plush new carpeting, envision cozy movie nights or a private home office space. Enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktails on the deck off the dining room, surrounded by nature’s tranquility. Situated in close proximity to PSU, this sought-after location offers convenience without compromising privacy. Delight in worry-free living as the condo fee includes lawn maintenance, snow removal, exterior upkeep, water, and sewer services.

NEW PRICE! 264 OLD FARM LANE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-273-1446

DETAILS: NOW $534,900!

Nestled on a sprawling 8-acre estate, this contemporary masterpiece captivates with its secluded allure and breathtaking surroundings. A winding, tree-lined driveway leads to the grand entrance of this architectural gem, inviting you into a world of refined elegance. Inside, hardwood and tile floors gracefully guide you through each room, effortlessly blending style and functionality. The heart of the home is adorned with a wood-burning fireplace in the living room, creating an intimate ambiance that beckons relaxation and warmth. With three bedrooms and two baths, there is ample space for both privacy and comfort. The expansive den office boasts custom built-ins that cater to your professional needs while offering a tranquil retreat from the outside world. Sunlight dances through every corner as it filters into the sunroom, casting ethereal rays upon your daily endeavors. Step outside onto the patio and embrace nature’s symphony as you immerse yourself in this beautiful setting. Serenity envelops you as lush greenery embraces your senses, providing an idyllic backdrop for moments of reflection or entertaining loved ones. This extraordinary property epitomizes tranquility while remaining within easy reach of modern conveniences. Discover a sanctuary where contemporary design harmoniously coexists with natural beauty – an enchanting haven awaiting your presence amidst these hallowed grounds. Property being sold As-Is, Where-Is.

NEW LISTING! 1962 PLANK ROAD, DUNCANSVILLE

LISTED BY THE JORDAN CONRAD TEAM 814-693-5513

DETAILS: $450,000

Are you on the hunt for the perfect commercial office space to elevate your business to the next level? Look no further! We are thrilled to present a fantastic opportunity in the heart of Duncansville, where prime real estate meets endless possibilities. Your clients and employees will appreciate the convenience of ample parking spaces, ensuring hassle-free visits. You don’t want to miss this rare opportunity to secure a commercial office space that checks all the boxes. Whether you’re an established business looking to upgrade or an entrepreneur ready to start a new venture, this property offers endless potential! Owners are licensed real estate brokers.