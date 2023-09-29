Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.
COMING SOON!
– 984 E. HIGH STREET, BELLEFONTE (Ranch Home)
– LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140
Advice with Annette: Staging a home
- How do you stage a home and does it make a big difference?
- Some real estate brokers practice “office exclusive listings.” What is this?
- Can this limit a buyer pool?
Watch the video to learn more!
Oktoberfest with the Little German Band
- Saturday, September 30th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Boalsburg Heritage Museum
- Tickets $45 per person with pre-registration
(Includes 2 beverages and German fare)
- $50 day Of the event