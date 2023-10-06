Sponsored Content by Perry Wellington Realty LLC.

Let’s take a look at some Centre County properties!

NEW LISTING! 984 E HIGH STREET BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $269,000 – OPEN HOUSE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8TH FROM 12:30 P.M. TO 2 P.M.

Charming and impeccably maintained, this all-brick ranch home in Bellefonte is a true gem. It has three bedrooms and one bath and gorgeous hardwood floors. The centerpiece of the living room is a wood-burning fireplace. The basement also has a family room with a wood burner. All kitchen appliances and the washer and dryer are included! The property also has a one-car garage and a large back deck!

NEW CONSTRUCTION! 254 LIMESTONE DRIVE, BELLEFONTE

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP 814-360-0140

DETAILS: $515,000

Welcome to 254 Limestone Drive, an exquisite new construction home built by Ralph Spearly located in the Stonehenge development in Bellefonte. This four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath residence offers plenty of space for family living and entertaining. The open floor plan features hardwood flooring throughout the main level with a cathedral ceiling in the great room. There is also a nice-sized dining area. The second floor features the owner’s bedroom ensuite with a custom tile shower.. plus three nicely sized bedrooms and a main bath. You can enjoy the gorgeous views from your outdoor patio too!

5788 W. BUFFALO RUN ROAD, PORT MATILDA

LISTED BY THE ANNETTE YORKS GROUP – 814- 360-0140

DETAILS: $1,695,000

This is a fantastic property on over 34 acres in Port Matilda – completely updated. It has a private drive that leads you to the house… beautifully landscaped with a pond out front and a fantastic outdoor space with an inground pool out back. There’s also a three-car garage and two outbuildings. The house itself is over 5800 finished sq. ft. The entrance opens to a large living room with a double-sided stone fireplace. There’s an eat-in kitchen… 4 Bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths. The entire second floor is the Master suite. There is also a finished basement with a family room, wet bar, and plenty of storage.